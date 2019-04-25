Wix.com to Announce First Quarter 2019 Results on May 16, 2019

NEW YORK, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), today announced that it will report its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 before the market opens on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Management will host a conference call and webcast that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET to answer questions about the Company's financial results. Prior to the conference call and webcast, Wix will issue a press release reporting these results along with a shareholder update and additional materials at https://investors.wix.com/.

What: Wix.com First Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call When: Thursday, May 16, 2019 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET



Live Call: US/Canada Toll-Free: +1-877-270-2148 International: +1-412-902-6510 Israel Toll-Free: 809-212-373

Conference ID: WIX



Replay: Toll-Free: +1-877-344-7529 International: +1-412-317-0088 Conference ID: 10131101 (Available approximately one hour after the completion of the live call until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 23, 2019)



Webcast: https://investors.wix.com/

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based website development platform for over 152 million registered users worldwide. The Wix website builder was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, a highly curated App Market, Ascend by Wix and Corvid by Wix enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Dnipro, Dublin, Kiev, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo and Vilnius.

Investor Relations:

Maggie O'Donnell

ir@wix.com

415-223-2624

Media Relations:

Vivian Hernandez

pr@wix.com

415-517-6539

