Wix.com to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results on February 20, 2020
Jan 30, 2020, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), today announced that it will report its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 before the market opens on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Management will host a conference call and webcast that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET to answer questions about the Company's financial results. Prior to the conference call and webcast, Wix will issue a press release reporting these results along with a shareholder update and additional materials at https://investors.wix.com/.
|
What:
|
Wix.com
|
When:
|
Thursday, February 20, 2020
|
Time:
|
8:30 a.m. ET
|
Live Call:
|
US/Canada Toll-Free: +1-877-667-0467
|
Replay:
|
Toll-Free: +1-855-859-2056
|
Webcast:
About Wix.com Ltd.
Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based website development platform for over 160 million registered users worldwide. The Wix website builder was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, a highly curated App Market, Ascend by Wix and Corvid by Wix enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Dnipro, Dublin, Kiev, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo, Tokyo and Vilnius.
Visit us: on our blog, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and Pinterest
Download: Wix App is available for free on Google Play and in the App Store
Investor Relations:
Maggie O'Donnell
ir@wix.com
914-267-7390
Media Relations:
Vivian Hernandez
pr@wix.com
415-517-6539
SOURCE Wix.com Ltd.
