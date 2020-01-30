Wix.com to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results on February 20, 2020

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), today announced that it will report its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 before the market opens on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Management will host a conference call and webcast that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET to answer questions about the Company's financial results. Prior to the conference call and webcast, Wix will issue a press release reporting these results along with a shareholder update and additional materials at https://investors.wix.com/ .

What: Wix.com

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results Conference Call When: Thursday, February 20, 2020 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET



Live Call: US/Canada Toll-Free: +1-877-667-0467

International: +1-346-354-0953

Israel Toll-Free: 809-315-362

Conference ID: 3793195



Replay: Toll-Free: +1-855-859-2056

International: +1-404-537-3406

Conference ID: 3793195

(Available approximately one hour after the completion of the live call until

11:30 a.m. ET on February 27, 2020)



Webcast:

https://investors.wix.com/

