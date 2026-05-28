Wix.com (WIX) 27% Drop Prompts Investor Scrutiny - HBSS Investigating Unanticipated Spike in Operating Expenses

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) saw the price of their shares tank $20.56 (-27%) on May 13, 2026, wiping out over $1.1 billion of the company's market capitalization, after Wix announced its Q1 2026 financial results and a massive 46% year-over-year increase in operating expenses and questions over the company's ability to defend its core business.

The news and severe market reaction have prompted national shareholder rights law firm Hagens Berman to open an investigation into whether Wix may have misled investors about the nature of its spending and, if so, whether the federal securities laws may have been violated. The firm urges Wix investors who suffered significant losses to contact the firm now to discuss their rights.

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/wix

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Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Investigation:

Global web development platform company Wix faces AI disruption concerns over whether traditional website builders can maintain competitive moats as AI-native tools proliferate and enable non-technical users to create web presence without needing platforms like Wix.

To confront this challenge, Wix positioned AI initiatives, Base44 and Harmony, as a two-pronged defense against the vibe coding trend threatening the company's core business.

The company has assured investors that "[w]e expect innovation-driven growth to be accompanied by high impact but disciplined investments to fully unlock the market opportunity ahead for both Wix and Base44."

In contrast, investors' expectations were dashed on May 13, 2026. That day, Wix revealed aggressive and front-loaded AI compute expenses for Harmony and Base44. More specifically, the rapid expansion of Base44 and Harmony rollout radically altered Wix's cost structure primarily through front-loading sales and marketing ("S&M") expenses. Collectively, the initiatives drove non-GAAP S&M expenses to $190.7 million, a year-over-year 88% increase that caused the company's non-GAAP operating margin to collapse from 21% during the prior year period to just 5% while sending its quarterly operating expenses up 46% from the prior year period.

The market swiftly reacted, scalping over $1.1 billion from Wix's market capitalization that day and prompting analysts' surprise over the magnitude of the margin miss.

"We're investigating whether Wix may have intentionally understated the adverse effects of its AI initiatives on its operating results," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation.

If you invested in Wix and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm's investigation, submit your losses now »

If you'd like more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the Wix case and the firm's investigation, read more »

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Wix should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP