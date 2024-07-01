Wix's DevStudio Conference Reveals New Features That Empower Developers to Build Applications for the Wix App Market

The new features unlock the potential for a smoother development process, new levels of extensibility, and more opportunities to generate revenue in the Wix App Market

NEW YORK, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), the leading SaaS website builder platform to create, manage, and grow a global, digital presence1, announced new features for developers to build applications more efficiently, enriching the Wix ecosystem and providing more monetization opportunities. The announcements were made at Wix's annual Developers' Conference, DevStudio Con, held in Bangalore, India this year.

"We understand developers need a flexible platform to deliver high-end projects hyper-efficiently. This is why we are thrilled to announce our new features to our developer community at this year's DevStudio Con," said Shahar Talmi, GM Developer Platform at Wix. "We are continuing to open the Wix no-code and low-code platform with reusable, customizable apps and AI tools, all while providing more revenue opportunities. We aim to build the best solution for agencies and developers by delivering a platform that offers a wide range of out-of-the-box business functionality and welcome the addition of custom functionalities and apps to break boundaries within the Wix ecosystem."

Product Release Highlights:

Create Rich, Powerful Apps with Wix Command-line Interface (CLI)

Developers can now create rich, powerful apps using the tools and technologies they know and love. The Wix CLI offers a robust and flexible environment for building applications on the Wix platform. The Wix CLI supports a streamlined and efficient development process with TypeScript and React at the forefront for front-end development and Node.js powering back-end logic. The Wix CLI provides a comprehensive toolset, including the ability to use modern web development frameworks and libraries, facilitating seamless integration with Wix's development ecosystem. Additionally, apps that are built on Wix CLI are hosted on Wix for free with no charges for the app developer.

Craft Beautiful and Intuitive Product Experiences

The Wix Design System is a comprehensive toolkit that empowers developers to create visually cohesive and highly functional applications that integrate seamlessly within the Wix ecosystem. The toolkit includes reusable components and Figma kits, offering developers the tools to build applications that maintain a consistent look and feel across the platform. The design system helps ensure that apps appear native to Wix, just like those developed by Wix's in-house team. In addition, the Wix Patterns library allows for rapid development of admin screens, creating feature reach screens with just a few lines of code.

Jumpstart App Development with Templates

Whether working with Wix Blocks, Wix CLI, or opting for self-hosting, developers can choose from a selection of pre-designed templates tailored to different use cases. These templates provide a solid foundation, allowing developers to focus on customization and functionality rather than starting from scratch. Each template is built to be easily adaptable, ensuring that developers can modify and extend the code to meet specific needs and preferences.

Expand Functionality of Wix Apps

Developers can now extend functionalities, enabling them to create feature-rich plugins that seamlessly integrate into Wix's business apps, such as Wix Stores and Wix Bookings without building an entire logic framework from scratch. Widget plugins can easily be placed into predefined slots (UI placeholders) on the user site or the admin dashboard, allowing for intuitive customization and integration. Backend plugins can extend and customize Wix's backend logic. These plugins can then be sold on the app market, providing a new revenue stream. This expansion enables developers to build specific solutions within existing apps, enhancing their functionality and integration.

More Tools for Success

Introducing new tools including optimized discoverability, providing users with relevant app suggestions in context with their actions. Furthermore, to gain trust with users, introducing Wix Choice, a Wix App certification program rewarding high-quality apps with a certified badge. Lastly, app developers can choose the best pricing plan for their customers including a free trial, recurring or usage-based. Developers benefit from 100% rev share in the first year.

Learn more about Wix's developer offering here: https://www.wix.com/studio/developers.

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is the leading SaaS website builder platform to create, manage, and grow a global, digital presence1. What began as a website builder in 2006 is now a complete platform providing self-creators, agencies, and enterprises, with distinguished performance, security, and a reliable infrastructure. With a focus on continuous innovation, a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO, marketing tools, and industry-leading AI technologies, Wix users have full ownership of their brand and unmatched creative freedom. Complimenting the Wix platform for self-creators, Wix Studio is an advanced creation and management platform for agencies and freelancers.

1 Based on the number of active live sites as reported by competitors' figures, independent third-party-data and internal data as of Q4 2023.

