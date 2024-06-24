Wiygul Automotive Clinic Announces Expansion Plans to Fauquier County with New Location in Warrenton, VA

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wiygul Automotive Clinic announced its plans to expand into Fauquier County today.

The company's newest store will be located at the former site of Murphy's Automotive at 164 Broadview Ave, Warrenton, Virginia.

It is expected to open late this summer and will be the ninth location for the Wiygul family in the Washington Metropolitan area.

Wiygul Automotive Clinic offers a comprehensive range of automotive services, including routine maintenance, vehicle diagnostics, new tires and alignments, brakes, AC repair, and more. With state-of-the-art equipment and a team of friendly and highly skilled technicians, Wiygul Automotive Clinic is committed to delivering trusted, high-quality repairs at a competitive price.

"Wiygul Automotive Clinic's expansion into Warrenton marks an exciting milestone for our family," said William Wiygul, Partner at Wiygul Automotive Clinic. "We are grateful for the opportunity to further our grandparents' vision of making top-quality automotive repair and maintenance services available to as many DC area communities as possible."

Upgrades to the newest location are currently underway. The team plans to share exciting details about the grand opening and store hours in the coming weeks.

For more information about Wiygul Automotive Clinic, please visit our website at www.wiygul.com.

About Wiygul Automotive Clinic

Wiygul Automotive Clinic is a leading provider of automotive services in the DC Metro region since 1976. Although the company has evolved into a progressive and modern business, the Wiygul family and its entire team continues to draw on its rich history and old-fashioned principle of excellent customer service. Each team member strives to deliver unmatched service to vehicle owners through their commitment to quality, integrity, technology and customer satisfaction. For more information, visit: www.wiygul.com.

