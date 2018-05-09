BRASÍLIA, Brazil, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In this release, we registered gross revenues of R$148.9 million, an increase of 8.3% compared to the same period in 2017. Net income, affected by non-recurring figures in the quarter, reached R$32.0 million in 1Q18, a decrease of 32.5% compared to the same period previous year.
The result was released today (9th) after the market had closed and tomorrow (10th) there will be the conference call (English and Portuguese) for analysts and investors.
All information about the release is available at the Company's web page.
About us
We are Wiz. Beyond an insurance brokerage company, we are a solution provider focused on identifying opportunities and implementing precise solutions to enhance businesses, by combining financial and insurance services with client's needs. Our core pillar is to provide the right service at the exact moment to create remarkable connections. We continue to heavily invest in people and technology to support our digital transformation.
CONTACT
Marcus Martino
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Guilherme Aguiar
IR Superintendent
Phone: +55 (11) 3080-0100 / +55 (11) 3080-0051
E-mail: ri@wizsolucoes.com.br
Website: http://ri.wizsolucoes.com.br/
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wiz-releases-its-2018-first-quarter-results-on-wednesday-9th-300645958.html
SOURCE Wiz
Share this article