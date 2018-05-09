Wiz releases its 2018 first quarter results on Wednesday (9th)

BRASÍLIA, Brazil, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In this release, we registered gross revenues of R$148.9 million, an increase of 8.3% compared to the same period in 2017. Net income, affected by non-recurring figures in the quarter, reached R$32.0 million in 1Q18, a decrease of 32.5% compared to the same period previous year.

The result was released today (9th) after the market had closed and tomorrow (10th) there will be the conference call (English and Portuguese) for analysts and investors.