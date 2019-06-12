Wizard Digital Hires Missi Carmen as Vice President of Digital Performance

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wizard Digital, a full-service digital marketing agency, is pleased to announce its new hire, Missi Carmen, as Vice President of Digital Performance. In her new role, Carmen will be responsible for monitoring and maximizing Wizard Digital clients' digital performance, primarily by the implementation of strategic campaigns, project management and oversight, and fluid revision of strategies based on data and client feedback.

Carmen brings with her more than 15 years of extensive search engine optimization, search engine marketing, content marketing and analytics operations experience, with a proven track record of increasing profits and sales on a global scale. Carmen's background with travel and hospitality clients, finance and e-commerce with well-known brands such as M&T Bank and Under Armour have powered her experience as a visionary builder and top performer in meeting digital marketing demands.

"I am excited that Missi will be joining our fast-growing agency; she will be instrumental to ensure that our clients get the maximum performance and results for their digital advertising and marketing campaigns," said Seth Rand, Co-Founder and CEO of Wizard Digital Marketing. "Missi's extensive education and experience with SEO and digital marketing strategy will benefit all of our clients."

"Missi is a digital marketing superstar and her resume speaks for itself. Beyond her extensive qualifications, I am most excited about who Missi truly is on the inside: thoughtful, caring, insightful, funny and an overall wonderful human being. Our clients' businesses will grow working with Missi, but most importantly, they will enjoy the ride with Missi as their teammate in growth and overall business success," said Luke Freeman, Co-Founder of Wizard Digital Marketing.

Prior to joining Wizard Digital, Carmen served as the Vice President of Marketing of ScribbleLive in Boca Raton, where she led a team of B2B marketers in creating profitable digital campaigns across several content marketing platforms. Previously, she served as the Senior Marketing Manager at Vkidz, Inc. in Fort Lauderdale, serving on both acquisition and retention teams with highly successful channel-wide strategies in educational subscription verticals.

Early in her career, Carmen served in various SEO-management and marketing roles at well-known companies such as Houghton Mifflin, Agora, M&T Bank, and Under Armour.

Carmen holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Marketing Communications from the University of Baltimore and a Master's Degree in Information Technology and E-commerce from the University of Maryland, University College.

Carmen is a Navy-brat, originally from the Northeast, who now resides in Boca Raton with her husband Brian, daughter Olivia and three dogs.

Wizard Digital is a full-service, digital marketing agency, providing design, development, advertising and digital marketing services to help businesses grow and thrive with a strong internet presence. With decades of combined experience, Wizard Digital's award-winning team audits websites, monitors online presence, implements advertising and marketing campaigns, researches a company's competitors, and designs a strategy geared towards cost-effective growth. For more information, visit www.wizarddigital.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/WizardDigitalMarketing/, Twitter @WizardDigitalAd and Instagram @wizarddigitalmarketing.

