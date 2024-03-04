WIZARD STUDIOS IS GOING TO THE MOON!

NEW YORK, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Wizard Studios announced today that it intends to be the first event production company on the moon. "Why not us?" declared Matthew Saravay, President of Wizard Studios. "We have already produced about ten thousand events here on Earth. And further, if you ask our customers most of the events we've produced have been considered out of this world! It's the logical next goal for us to aim for."

With the recent landing of the first commercial spacecraft on the lunar surface and the slow but steady progress toward humans inhabiting the moon, someone is going to need a ribbon-cutting ceremony there. According to recent news stories on the BBC and in the NY Times, scientists believe a human outpost on the moon is attainable in the next decade.

Wizard Studios is the obvious choice for an event production company to pull off the first event on the moon. "We already have experienced, physically fit, and mentally tough Project Managers, Audio Engineers, Lighting and Video pros, as well as stagehands all clamoring for an opportunity to help produce an event on the moon," Saravay continued. "We are ready, willing, and able to open a satellite office to handle this opportunity. See what I did there?"

Even Wizard Studios' logo, designed in 1995, has a planet in orbit around the "W." According to Matthew Saravay, "From time to time, people have asked me about the planet orbiting the "W" in our logo, and I would always say "it's Uranus," because it made me laugh; but now, in all seriousness, to me, the object in our logo orbiting the "W" is the moon. It ties our logo into the big, hairy, audacious goal of being the first event production company on the moon!"

Wizard Studios is known all over the world for their collaborative working style and ability to quickly forge strong working relationships with multiple stakeholders. Their ability to manage challenging logistics and work under tight deadlines and extreme working conditions is engrained in the culture of the team.

When it comes to picking your Event Production Partner for your event on the Moon, look no further than the best here on Earth: Wizard Studios !

SOURCE Wizard Studios