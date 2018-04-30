Wizard World, Columbia Pictures Begin Accepting Idea Submissions at Wizard World Philadelphia Comic Con

Whether a paid attendee, artist or exhibitor, anyone who plans on attending Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia and can be available on Thursday and/or Friday, May 17-18, may submit an idea now through May 10 at 5 p.m. PT via Wizard World's dedicated Website at https://wizardworld.com/2018-philadelphia-pitchfest. Any submissions which are selected in Columbia Pictures' sole discretion will participate in a pitch session to take place at designated dates/times during the event.

One idea submission is permitted per person; In order to be considered, submissions must be a fully-owned original idea and must not infringe on any copyrighted material. Anyone participating in the pitch must be a registered Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia attendee, artist or exhibitor, and must be 18 years of age or older and a legal U.S. resident.

"After such positive feedback in our first sessions at Wizard World Comic Con Portland, we are excited to team up with Columbia Pictures on identifying outstanding original ideas from our creative attendees, artists and exhibitors in Philadelphia," said John D. Maatta, CEO of Wizard World. "We look forward to seeing a variety of submissions and see this as an important step in a broad-based relationship with Columbia Pictures as Wizard World furthers its lead role in the pop culture industry."

Full information, including Wizard World's and Sony Pictures' respective Privacy Policies, submission guidelines and terms and conditions are available on the submission form https://wizardworld.com/2018-philadelphia-pitchfest.

Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The fifth event scheduled on the 2018 Wizard World calendar, the 2018 Philadelphia show hours are Thursday, May 17, 4-9 p.m.; Friday, May 18, noon-7 p.m.; Saturday, May 19, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, May 20, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.

Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character - and some never before dreamed - will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.

For more on the 2018 Wizard World Philadelphia, visit http://wizd.me/PhiladelphiaPR.

About Wizard World (OTCBB: WIZD)

Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com ) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also teamed with Sony Pictures Entertainment to find the next generation of movies as well as to engage in a number of strategic initiatives. Additional initiatives may include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally. Fans can interact with Wizard World at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.

The 2018 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon.

About Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Sony Entertainment Inc., which is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. SPE's Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit http://www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html.

