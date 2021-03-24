Wize Pharma to change name to Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc.

SYDNEY, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wize Pharma Inc. (OTCQB: WIZP), following the successful acquisition of Cosmos Capital Limited, a global Digital Infrastructure provider, with diversified operations across Cryptocurrency Mining and Digital Asset Management, has changed its name to Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., to better reflect the company's existing and future operations.

James Manning, CEO of Mawson Infrastructure, said: "Sir Douglas Mawson was an Australian hero – an explorer, geologist and academic, as well as a key expedition leader in the heroic age of Antarctic exploration. We aim to embody his grit, speed and determination in everything we do. Mawson operates physical infrastructure assets across the USA and Australia, as well as digital asset infrastructure globally. This name change better reflects our go forward philosophy and more accurately describes our activities moving forward."

About Mawson Infrastructure

Mawson Infrastructure is a digital infrastructure provider, with diversified operations across Cryptocurrency Mining and Digital Asset Management. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia and operating across the USA and Australia, Mawson Infrastructure's mission is to build a bridge between the rapidly emerging digital asset industry and traditional capital markets, with a strong focus on shareholder returns. Mawson matches energy infrastructure with next-generation mobile data centre solutions, enabling the proliferation of blockchain technology.

