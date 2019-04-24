Wize Pharma's CEO Noam Danenberg Increases Stake in Company

HOD HASHARON, Israel, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wize Pharma, Inc. ("Wize Pharma" or the "Company") (OTCQB: WIZP) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of ophthalmic disorders, announced today the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Noam Danenberg, has increased his ownership of common stock in Wize Pharma to 1.66% of the Company's outstanding shares, and increased his beneficial ownership including common stock and other convertible securities to 7.70%.

Mr. Danenberg recently purchased 125,000 shares of common stock from an existing shareholder at a price of $1.00 per share, for an investment of $125,000. Each share of common stock comes with one share of series A warrants and one share of series B warrants. Each warrant may be exercised for one common share. Additionally, Mr. Danenberg purchased convertible loans from an existing lender in the amount of approximately $279,000 for a total of 265,531 shares of common stock issuable upon conversion of the loans and accompanying investment rights to purchase an additional 94,382 shares of common stock at $1.332 per share.

"Through the investment of approximately $400,000, I am pleased to expand my holdings in Wize Pharma. Having just stepped into the CEO position, I want to express my confidence in our management team and the Company's prospects and plans to further expand its pipeline," stated Mr. Danenberg.

About Wize Pharma, Inc.

Wize Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company currently focused on the treatment of ophthalmic disorders, including DES. Wize has in-licensed certain rights to purchase, market, sell and distribute a formula known as LO2A, a drug developed for the treatment of DES, and other ophthalmological illnesses, including CCh and Sjögren's syndrome (Sjögren's).

LO2A is currently registered and marketed by its inventor in Germany and Switzerland for the treatment of DES, in Hungary for the treatment of DES, CCH and Sjögren's and in the Netherlands for the treatment of DES and Sjögren's. Wize's strategy involves engaging local or multinational distributors to handle the distribution of LO2A. Wize has finished a Phase II trial of LO2A for patients with CCH and is currently conducting a Phase IV study for LO2A for DES in patients with Sjögren's.

Forward Looking Statements

Wize cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words referencing future events or circumstances such as "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," and "will," among others. For example, when we discuss our market potential, we are using a forward-looking statement. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Wize's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the possibility that we will not be able to successfully operate our joint venture with Cannabics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; risks related to the substantial debt that we have incurred; our needs for additional financing; our dependence on a single compound, LO2A and on the continuation of our license to commercialize LO2A; our inability to expand our rights under our license of LO2A; the initiation, timing, progress and results of our trials and product candidate development efforts; our ability to advance LO2A into clinical trials or to successfully complete our preclinical studies or clinical trials; our receipt of regulatory approvals for LO2A, and the timing of other regulatory filings and approvals; the clinical development, commercialization and market acceptance of LO2A; our ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; the implementation of our business model and strategic plans for our business and product candidates; the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering LO2A and our ability to operate our business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; estimates of our expenses, future revenues, and capital requirements; competitive companies, technologies and our industry; and statements as to the impact of the political and security situation in Israel on our business. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting Wize is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" included in Wize's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2019 and in other filings that Wize has made and may make with the SEC in the future. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Wize does not undertake any obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.

