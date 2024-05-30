Wizehire Launches New Candidate Texting to Streamline Recruiting Communication

Wizehire's Candidate Texting solution can cut interview no-shows by up to 71% and boost interview rates by 26%

HOUSTON, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wizehire , a leading hiring solution, announced its Candidate Texting feature today. This new functionality enables organizations to instantly build stronger relationships with top talent, increase engagement, and streamline the hiring process.

Since 90% of job candidates use cell phones for job searches1, Wizehire's Candidate Texting is designed to accommodate candidates' busy schedules and keep them engaged, thereby reducing ghosting through real-time communication. Text messaging boosts open rates up to 97%, compared to 20% for email2, enabling employers to reach candidates more effectively and fill open positions faster.

"Wizehire's Candidate Texting solution addresses an important need in today's recruiting landscape — communication that resonates with candidates and gets results," says Sid Upadhyay, CEO of Wizehire. "We've never seen a bigger, more positive impact on both the job seeker and hiring manager experience, as we're seeing with Candidate Texting. We're empowering businesses to reach top talent faster and build stronger relationships that significantly reduce interview no-shows and boost overall interview rates. It's a win-win for both employers and candidates."

Key Benefits of Wizehire's Candidate Texting:

Boost Engagement: Foster authentic communication, minimize ghosting, and keep candidates invested throughout the hiring process.

Transform your recruitment strategy with Wizehire's Candidate Texting. Visit Wizehire to learn more and discover how it can help you build your dream team.

About Wizehire:

Founded in 2014, Wizehire is an award-winning, end-to-end hiring solution that marries innovative software with hands-on, expert coaching to help business leaders confidently build their teams. The solution offers an applicant tracking system, industry-optimized job templates, and research-driven screening methodologies. Over 18,000 businesses trust Wizehire to help grow their teams and perfect their hiring process.

