Wizeline Named a 2019 "Cool Vendor" in Business and IT Services by Gartner

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wizeline, a global product development and design company, today announced that it has been included in the May 2019 report "Cool Vendors in Business and IT Services" report by Gartner, Inc.

The report recognizes "innovative, impactful and intriguing" vendors, products and services, and that, "sourcing, procurement and vendor management leaders can add value to their stakeholders by being aware and using these pioneering service offerings as needs arise."

"Wizeline is honored to be acknowledged by Gartner as a 2019 Cool Vendor in Business and IT Services," said Bismarck Lepe, founder and CEO of Wizeline. "Wizeline was originally started as a product company, and our mission today is to revolutionize outsourced product development and help companies of all sizes innovate and build engaging digital experiences. Beyond transforming our customers' businesses, Wizeline also aims to create economic opportunity in the countries and cities in which we operate. We are proud that Wizeline Academy empowers aspiring developers and designers to launch careers in technology, offering free courses on today's most valuable technical skills."

Subscribers may access the Gartner May 2019 Cool Vendors report here .

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Wizeline

Wizeline is a global product development company that helps clients solve their biggest challenges with design and technology. Headquartered in San Francisco, Wizeline is committed to collaboration without borders by sharing Silicon Valley innovation with the rest of the world. The company has offices throughout Mexico, Vietnam, Thailand, Spain, Australia, and the U.S. To learn more, visit us at www.wizeline.com.

Press Contact

Caroline Buck

Marketing & PR at Wizeline

press@wizeline.com

SOURCE Wizeline

Related Links

http://www.wizeline.com

