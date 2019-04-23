WizKids Announces New Line of RPG Miniatures for Player Environments

HILLSIDE, N.J., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WizKids, the industry leader in high-quality pre-painted miniatures, today announced a new line of terrain building miniatures, WarLock Dungeon Tiles, releasing in early 2020!

First previewed at GAMA Trade Show in March, this all-new release will make it easier than ever before for players to create fully immersive environments for their RPG campaigns! WarLock Dungeon Tiles are 2 inch squares and are gridded in order to make it significantly easier to assemble new environments on the fly. Each tile is pre-painted, with two types of terrain, one on each side, adding to the versatility of these excellent pieces.

Additionally, WizKids has come up with a novel solution to the oft-cited problem of walls intruding on grid-space. The exterior walls are offset, and the interior walls are super thin, and can be placed between tiles with ease, preventing obtrusion onto the tiles themselves.

"WizKids WarLock Dungeon Tiles address a lot of the issues with current offerings on the market," said Justin Ziran, president of WizKids. "WarLock tiles are quick and easy to assemble, consisting of tiles and clips which will allow GMs to build complete rooms with walls and working features, are cost effective and available at retail, not just online - allowing for the ultimate player experience for everyone!"

