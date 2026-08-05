Wizstar Among the First to Integrate Seedance 2.5

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wizstar will be among the first platforms to integrate Seedance 2.5, bringing the next generation of AI video creation to creators and enterprises. As AI video technology continues to evolve, users are demanding longer, higher-quality, and more controllable video generation. The integration of Seedance 2.5 will further expand Wizstar's AI video capabilities, giving users early access to one of the industry's latest video generation models.

Seedance 2.5 on Wizstar Speed Speed

As an all-in-one AI content creation platform built for enterprise, Wizstar combines AI video generation, AI avatars, real-time interactive avatars, and AI live streaming to help businesses streamline content creation and scale AI across marketing, customer service, training, and live commerce. By continuously integrating leading AI models, Wizstar enables creators and enterprises to access advanced AI capabilities within a single platform.

Seedance 2.5 introduces significant improvements in long-form video generation, multimodal understanding, prompt accuracy, and overall visual quality, enabling more natural, efficient, and reliable AI video creation. Once integrated with Wizstar, users will be able to create high-quality videos more efficiently while taking advantage of the platform's end-to-end AI content creation workflow.

Beyond video generation, Wizstar also supports Image-to-Video, multilingual video generation, Lip Sync, Product to Video, Text to Video, real-time interactive AI avatars, and enterprise APIs, allowing businesses to seamlessly integrate AI capabilities into their own products and workflows. Today, Wizstar's solutions are already used by leading brands including Samsung, Midea, and FAW-Volkswagen to improve content production efficiency and enhance customer engagement.

With the upcoming Seedance 2.5 integration, Wizstar is launching a limited-time early access program. Users can unlock Seedance 2.5 by paying US$0.99 or by subscribing to any Wizstar membership plan, and receive a minimum of 30‑seconds of video generation credits as a bonus.

Wizstar will continue integrating leading AI models and expanding its platform capabilities to provide creators and enterprises with a more open, efficient, and comprehensive AI content creation experience.

For more information about the upcoming Seedance 2.5 integration and the latest Wizstar product updates, please visit https://wizstar.com/

SOURCE Wizstar