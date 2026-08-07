Wizstar Launches Seedance 2.5 and MiniMax H3, Further Expanding Its AI Video Capabilities

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Wizstar

Aug 07, 2026, 10:59 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wizstar, an enterprise AI content creation platform, announced the launch of Seedance 2.5 and MiniMax H3, further expanding its AI video capabilities and providing creators and enterprises with more powerful options for high-quality video production.

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Wizstar Launches Seedance 2.5 and MiniMax H3
Wizstar Launches Seedance 2.5 and MiniMax H3

As an all-in-one AI content creation platform, Wizstar continues to integrate industry-leading AI models and technologies into a unified workflow that combines AI video generation, AI avatars, real-time interactive avatars, and AI live streaming. By bringing multiple advanced models together, Wizstar enables users to choose the best model for different creative needs without switching between multiple tools, helping businesses streamline content creation across marketing, branding, e-commerce, training, customer service, and other enterprise scenarios.

Designed for high-end video creation, Seedance 2.5 introduces significant improvements in long-form video generation, multimodal understanding, prompt accuracy, and visual quality. The model supports native 30-second video generation, understands text, images, videos, and audio as references, and enables precise regional editing, allowing creators to produce marketing campaigns, commercial content, and social media videos with greater efficiency.

At the same time, MiniMax H3 further expands Wizstar's AI video creation ecosystem. The model supports video generation of up to 15 seconds at resolutions of up to 2K, while offering native audio-video generation, multimodal reasoning, and enhanced instruction following. It is well suited for brand marketing, e-commerce content, digital advertising, motion graphics, and other commercial production scenarios.

To better serve different creator needs, Wizstar has adopted a flexible model access strategy. MiniMax H3 is available free of charge with unlimited access for all platform users. Users who require more advanced video generation capabilities can unlock Seedance 2.5 by paying US$0.99 or subscribing to any Wizstar membership plan, which also includes 30 seconds of complimentary video generation credits.

Wizstar will continue integrating leading AI models and enhancing its platform ecosystem to deliver a more open, efficient, and intelligent AI content creation experience for creators and enterprises worldwide.

For more information and the latest product updates, please visit https://wizstar.com/?channel_id=W_marketing_1

For more information about the new model releases and access benefits, please visit: https://wizstar.com/activitypages/seedance25?channel_id=W_marketing_1

SOURCE Wizstar

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