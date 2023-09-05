Wizz: The fast-growing social app tackling loneliness among young adults expands to Europe

PARIS, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Originally launched in 2019, Wizz has become a game-changer in online social interactions. Its user-centric and inclusive platform facilitates engaging conversations on a global scale.

Breaking into Europe: a milestone in Wizz's rapid growth

In April 2023, Wizz successfully expanded its footprint to several European countries, including the Nordics, France, Spain, Italy, Benelux, Switzerland, Austria, and Germany. This milestone comes on the heels of achieving 1 million Daily Active Users and a remarkable 10 million downloads across iOS and Android platforms.

Wizz: a solution to rising loneliness among young adults

A recent study by Harvard University highlighted a loneliness epidemic among young adults. A staggering 61% of respondents aged 18 to 25 reported experiencing high levels of loneliness. Wizz aims to combat this issue by providing a platform for authentic and meaningful digital connections across the globe.

Creating communities around shared interests

Wizz's 'Community Feature' stands out as a key solution to social isolation. Whether you're a fan of gaming, music, manga, or other niche interests, Wizz helps you find like-minded individuals. "Technology can be a powerful tool in solving the problem of loneliness, especially among young adults," says Aymeric Roffe, CEO of Wizz.

Uncompromising on user safety

User safety is a cornerstone of Wizz's mission. In partnership with Webhelp, Sight Engine, and Besedo for moderation, Wizz ensures a safe environment for all, particularly for teens. The platform also collaborates with Yoti for age assurance, employing advanced AI technologies for facial age estimation during the account creation process.

"Wizz understands parents' concerns for their teenagers' online safety. We've put strict measures in place to make sure our platform remains a safe space for everyone," Roffe added.

About Wizz

Wizz SAS is a technology company based in Paris, France. It is committed to enriching social interactions and helping people forge meaningful connections worldwide.

For an exciting and safe social experience, download Wizz today and start making meaningful connections!

Website: https://www.wizzapp.com/

