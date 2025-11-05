WizzFinancial's Unimoni Signs Strategic Partnership with Sahaj Retail Limited

KOLKATA, India, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WizzFinancial, a premier global fintech platform specializing in cross-border payments, digital wallets, and inclusive financial solutions, is thrilled to announce a landmark strategic partnership between Unimoni India, fully owned subsidiary of WizzFinancial with Sahaj Retail Limited - one of India's largest and fastest-growing phygital rural retail networks.

Mr. Krishnan R (left) and Mr. Amir Nagammy of WizzFinancial Group with Mr. Biswajit Chatterjee of Sahaj.

This alliance will leverage Sahaj's extensive rural network - targeting over 350 thousand centres set to expand to 600 thousand across India—and the innovative capabilities of Wizz Voyager, Wizz UPI, and Wizz Wallet to bring affordable, accessible digital financial services directly to India's underserved communities.

Through this partnership, WizzFinancial and Sahaj will jointly facilitate and distribute a suite of financial products, including cross-border remittances, micro-lending, digital wallets, and UPI-enabled payments, creating new opportunities for economic inclusion and empowerment. By combining Sahaj's village-level entrepreneurship model with Wizz's corridor expertise in India, GCC, and the USA, both organizations will unlock prosperity for millions of individuals and businesses bridging these key global markets.

This collaboration positions WizzFinancial in India at the forefront of digital transformation and financial inclusion, aligning with India's vision of digital empowerment while extending best-in-class fintech solutions to the GCC and USA to the world's fastest-growing digital finance market.

"This partnership is a testament to our dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction. We look forward to a future where our collective efforts will empower individuals, families, and businesses, enabling them to explore new horizons and connect effortlessly," said Amir Nagammy, Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer, WizzFinancial.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Biswajit Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer of Sahaj Retail Limited, said: "At Sahaj, our mission has always been to strengthen the digital and financial inclusion ecosystem across rural India. This partnership with Unimoni represents a significant step forward in enhancing the service capabilities of our Sahaj Mitrs. By expanding the range of essential financial and value-added services available at the last mile, we aim to create more income opportunities for our entrepreneurs while delivering greater convenience and trust to citizens in remote regions."

About WizzFinancial group:

WizzFinancial is an India-centric global fintech leader with over 50 licenses and operations across major corridors to India and South Asia, directly reaching 4.3 billion people — more than 77% of global remittance volumes. Headquartered in India and the UAE, WizzFinancial drives AI-powered payments and lending solutions to reduce the cost of remittances in high-growth markets. By combining scale, reach, and innovation, it connects millions across the world's key economic corridors.

As WizzFinancial's India-based brand, Unimoni offers foreign exchange, cross-border payments, travel, gold loans, and digital financial services, including a robust PPI with UPI wallet - through a nationwide network. Through Unimoni, WizzFinancial extends secure, innovative financial access and empowers Indian customers with seamless, gold-backed digital payments and a comprehensive suite of financial solutions.

About Sahaj:



Sahaj operates one of India's largest rural phygital networks, with over 3.5 Lakh retail outlets. The company focuses on building a strong human, digital, and physical network to drive efficient access to rural India through various online services. Through its 'Brick and Click' model and its vast network of Sahaj Mitrs - local entrepreneurs who act as the last-mile delivery agents, Sahaj delivers essential digital and financial services to millions across rural and semi-urban India, driving financial inclusion and supporting the Digital India vision.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2814062/WizzFinancial_Sahaj.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2814063/WizzFinancial_Logo.jpg

SOURCE WizzFinancial