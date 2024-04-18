WK Kellogg Co and Meijer Donate $50,000 to Battle Creek Public Schools Mission Tiger

Funds to support middle school sports in Battle Creek area

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Giving back to the communities where they live and work is woven into the fabric of the company at WK Kellogg Co. Through Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Mission Tiger™, WK Kellogg Co and Meijer recently donated $50,000 to Battle Creek Public Schools, supporting more than 350 middle school students who play sports at Battle Creek Public Schools.

Battle Creek Public Schools received a $50,000 donation from WK Kellogg Co and Meijer through Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes Mission Tiger™. From L to R: Lorin Granger, athletic director for Battle Creek Public Schools; Donovan Edwards, running back for University of Michigan football team; Tony the Tiger; Doug VanDeVelde, chief growth officer for WK Kellogg Co; Dr. Kim Carter, superintendent for Battle Creek Public Schools; Kaylee Schultz, Meijer Director of Merchandising for Dry Grocery Tony the Tiger celebrates with Springfield Middle School students this morning. Battle Creek Public Schools recently received $50,000 from WK Kellogg Co and Meijer through Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes Mission Tiger™, supporting more than 350 middle school students who play sports at Battle Creek Public Schools.

A check presentation and celebratory event was held at Battle Creek's Springfield Middle School on April 18, where company representatives from WK Kellogg Co and Meijer, Tony the Tiger and school district personnel were on hand to make the announcement.

Special guest Donovan Edwards, the National Championship-winning running back from the University of Michigan football team, also joined in the celebration.

The funding is allowing three Battle Creek Public Schools middle schools to secure uniforms, equipment and technology for soccer teams, with the first girls soccer game recently taking place on April 10.

"We are so proud to support students and families in our own hometown through Mission Tiger," said Doug VanDeVelde, chief growth officer at WK Kellogg Co. "This program has supported so many students and schools throughout the United States and being able to bring a new soccer program and much-needed equipment to these Battle Creek students and staff is an incredible feeling."

Since 2019, Tony the Tiger and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes have embarked on a mission to give more kids access to the benefits of sports with the launch of Mission Tiger , an initiative to help save middle school sports. This marks the second Michigan community to benefit from the program since 2023.

"As we continue to enrich lives in the communities we serve, we are pleased to support Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Mission Tiger in bringing opportunities for Battle Creek Public Schools," said Calli Schmid, Vice President of Merchandising at Meijer. "We are grateful for this opportunity and look forward to supporting future youth programs alongside our community partners."

Since it began, Mission Tiger has helped more than one million kids across the country by repaving courts, refurbishing sports facilities, providing new training equipment and more. With a Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® purchase and receipt upload via Missiontiger.com, a $3 donation is sparked.*

Mission Tiger is one of several programs within WK Kellogg Co's sustainable business strategy - Feeding Happiness™ – whereby the company aims to build healthier and happier futures for families, kids and communities.

*WK Kellogg is donating $3 per purchase to DonorsChoose.org with Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® receipt upload. Min. Donation $250,000 - Max. $500,000. Go to missiontiger.com for instructions. Applies to purchases between 1/1/24 and 12/31/24; must upload within 30 days of purchase. © 2024 WK Kellogg Co

ABOUT WK KELLOGG CO

At WK Kellogg Co, we bring our best to everyone, every day through our trusted foods and brands. Our journey began in 1894, when our founder W.K. Kellogg reimagined the future of food with the creation of Corn Flakes, changing breakfast forever. Our iconic brand portfolio includes Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Froot Loops®, Kashi®, Special K®, Kellogg's Raisin Bran®, and Bear Naked®. With a presence in the majority of households across North America, our brands play a key role in enhancing the lives of millions of consumers every day, promoting a strong sense of physical, emotional and societal wellbeing. Our beloved brand characters, including Tony the Tiger® and Toucan Sam®, represent our deep connections with the consumers and communities we serve. Through our sustainable business strategy – Feeding Happiness™ – we aim to build healthier and happier futures for families, kids and communities. We are making a positive impact, while creating foods that bring joy and nourishment to consumers. For more information about WK Kellogg Co and Feeding Happiness, visit www.wkkellogg.com.

ABOUT MEIJER

Meijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that serves customers at more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout the Midwest. As the pioneer of the one-stop shopping concept, more than 70,000 Meijer team members work hard to deliver a friendly, seamless in-store and online shopping experience featuring an assortment of fresh foods, high-quality apparel, household essentials, and health and wellness products and services. Meijer is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work and annually donates at least 6 percent of its profit to strengthen its communities. Additional information on the company can be found by visiting newsroom.meijer.com.

SOURCE WK Kellogg Co