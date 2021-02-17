W.K. Kellogg Foundation 90th anniversary annual report "For 90 Years … For Children" affirms dedication to founder's vision

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The W.K. Kellogg Foundation announced today the release of its 90th anniversary annual report, "For 90 Years … For Children," highlighting and affirming its dedication to Will Keith Kellogg's vision throughout the year 2020. This year's reflections emphasize the importance of authentic relationships and grantees' responsiveness to foster change in the midst of disruption from the pandemic and greater exposure to ongoing racial inequities.

"In this era, I believe building and strengthening relationships has never been more critical," writes Board Chair Dr. Celeste A. Clark, in her annual letter. "We need to see each other, to value each other even as we operate virtually from a square on a screen."

In her annual letter, La June Montgomery Tabron, president and CEO, reflects on 2020 as the foundation's 90th anniversary year in light of Mr. Kellogg's legacy. In 1930, during another global financial crisis, W.K. Kellogg expressed his confidence in people through bold action. Ninety years later, the strength and solidarity of grantee networks and the leadership in communities continue to illustrate the wisdom of his vision.

"Relationships fostered in networks and collaborative work have made rapid response possible in communities," she writes. "Together grantees and partners have put laptops in the hands of students, meals in people's homes, offered solidarity in the face of fear and promoted healing in the midst of trauma. The events of 2020 have informed the W.K. Kellogg Foundation's path forward, but not altered our essential purpose."

The 90th anniversary annual report reflects the fiscal year ended Aug. 31, 2020 and offers more than 30 stories in three languages – English, Spanish and Haitian Creole, illustrating how grantees across the United States, Mexico and Haiti have stepped forward amid uncertainties and challenges over the past year. The inspiring stories showcase how grantees worked to create opportunities for meeting the needs of children, families and their communities.

Story examples include:

2020 Financial Highlights

The Kellogg Foundation's financial statements and a summary of grantmaking investments are available online. For the fiscal year ended Aug. 31, 2020, the foundation made 770 new grant commitments totaling $252 million. Of this amount, the following reflects grantmaking across its priority places of Michigan ($49,949,645), Mississippi ($32,922,384), New Mexico ($20,163,483) and New Orleans ($14,307,233) within the U.S., as well as in Mexico ($18,806,474) and in Haiti ($19,560,206). This year, the foundation also distributed $50.6 million in COVID-19 response grant commitments.

Experience the complete 90th anniversary annual report, "For 90 Years … For Children" online in English, Spanish and Haitian Creole.

About the W.K. Kellogg Foundation

The W.K. Kellogg Foundation (WKKF), founded in 1930 as an independent, private foundation by breakfast cereal innovator and entrepreneur Will Keith Kellogg, is among the largest philanthropic foundations in the United States. Guided by the belief that all children should have an equal opportunity to thrive, WKKF works with communities to create conditions for vulnerable children so they can realize their full potential in school, work and life.

The Kellogg Foundation is based in Battle Creek, Michigan, and works throughout the United States and internationally, as well as with sovereign tribes. Special attention is paid to priority places where there are high concentrations of poverty and where children face significant barriers to success. WKKF priority places in the U.S. are in Michigan, Mississippi, New Mexico and New Orleans; and internationally, are in Mexico and Haiti. Follow WKKF on Twitter at @wk_kellogg_fdn.

