W.K. Kellogg Foundation announces 32 Catalyzing Community Giving grantees in U.S., Mexico and Haiti

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on decades of support for identity-based philanthropy, the W.K. Kellogg Foundation (WKKF) announces a new cohort of 32 grantees as part of its Catalyzing Community Giving (CCG) initiative.

Launched in 2014, Catalyzing Community Giving supports communities of color in using philanthropy to become agents of their own change and to positively impact the lives of children and families in their communities. The total investment in this cohort of grantees is $9.5 million over the next three years (2019-2022).

"CCG is all about philanthropy that is locally driven," says Ciciley J. Moore, program officer for WKKF's Office of the President and the lead for CCG. "We know that when communities of color combine their collective wisdom, time, talent and treasure with the tools of philanthropy, powerful things can happen. The creativity, commitment, strategic thinking and knowhow of these grantees are energizing. What they explore will broaden the entire philanthropic field."

Grantees will focus on the following strategies:

Donor Networks : Organizing giving circles and administering donor engagement programs

: Organizing giving circles and administering donor engagement programs Research & Outreach : Conducting research and collecting data on local or regional philanthropic trends; developing and sharing tools, curricula, guides and trainings for donors, potential donors and nonprofits

: Conducting research and collecting data on local or regional philanthropic trends; developing and sharing tools, curricula, guides and trainings for donors, potential donors and nonprofits Building Capacity : Developing the philanthropic capacity of communities of color; developing online platforms and mobile technologies for fundraising; utilizing evaluation technical assistance

: Developing the philanthropic capacity of communities of color; developing online platforms and mobile technologies for fundraising; utilizing evaluation technical assistance Engaging in Partnerships & Network Building: Creating space and time for knowledge sharing and peer learning

Grantees

In the past, CCG was a U.S.-based initiative. The new cohort expands to include organizations throughout the United States and in all of WKKF's priority places: Michigan, Mississippi, New Mexico, New Orleans, Mexico and Haiti.

The following organizations are part of the new cohort:

Amigos de San Cristobal , A.C., San Cristobal de las Casas , Chiapas, Mexico Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services, Dearborn, MI Asian American Federation of New York, New York , NY Asian American-Pacific Islanders in Philanthropy, Oakland, CA Coleman A. Young Foundation, Detroit, MI Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo , Inc., Buffalo, NY Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro , Inc., Greensboro, NC Community Investment Network, Raleigh, NC Denver Foundation, Denver, CO Donors of Color Network, Brooklyn, NY GiveMN, Saint Paul, MN Grand Rapids Community Foundation, Grand Rapids, MI Greater Kansas City Community Foundation – The Black Community Fund, Kansas City, MO Greater Kansas City Community Foundation – Hispanic Development Fund, Kansas City, MO Greater New Orleans Foundation, New Orleans, LA Hispanic Federation, Inc., New York, NY Hispanics in Philanthropy, Oakland, CA Latino Community Foundation, San Francisco, CA Latino Community Foundation of Colorado , Denver, CO Latino Community Fund of Washington State , Seattle, WA Native Americans in Philanthropy, Los Angeles, CA New England Blacks in Philanthropy, Boston, MA New Mexico Asian Family Center, Albuquerque, NM POISE Foundation, Pittsburgh, PA Potlatch Fund, Seattle, WA REAL Christian Foundation, Richland, MS Santa Fe Community Foundation, Santa Fe, NM Social Justice Fund Northwest, Seattle, WA Southern Partners Fund, Inc., Atlanta, GA Fondasyon Konesans Ak Libète FOKAL, Port-au-Prince, Haiti United Way of the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo Region, Kalamazoo, MI Women's Foundation for a Greater Memphis , Memphis, TN

Two intended outcomes from this work are (1) an increase in the financial resources going to communities of color from communities of color and (2) an increase in participation by people of color in how those resources are distributed within their community. Both complement the Kellogg Foundation's decades-long commitment to creating more racially equitable communities.

"Communities of color are using philanthropy to expand giving on their own terms and in ways that are meaningful for their communities," says Moore. "When people of color direct how resources are invested, it can transform the lives the children and families in their community. CCG helps democratize the field of philanthropy – shifting who we see as philanthropists and creating a more equitable and just philanthropic practice."

Read stories from five CCG former grantees about the outcomes of their efforts or learn more about CCG at wkkf.org.

About the W.K. Kellogg Foundation

The W.K. Kellogg Foundation (WKKF), founded in 1930 as an independent, private foundation by breakfast cereal innovator and entrepreneur Will Keith Kellogg, is among the largest philanthropic foundations in the United States. Guided by the belief that all children should have an equal opportunity to thrive, WKKF works with communities to create conditions for vulnerable children so they can realize their full potential in school, work and life.

The Kellogg Foundation is based in Battle Creek, Michigan, and works throughout the United States and internationally, as well as with sovereign tribes. Special attention is paid to priority places where there are high concentrations of poverty and where children face significant barriers to success. WKKF priority places in the U.S. are in Michigan, Mississippi, New Mexico and New Orleans; and internationally, are in Mexico and Haiti.

