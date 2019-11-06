W.K. Kellogg Foundation names Sarida Scott as program officer in Detroit

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The W.K. Kellogg Foundation is pleased to announce the selection of Sarida Scott as a new program officer and leader of the Detroit team, beginning Dec. 2.

In this role, Scott will be responsible for providing leadership and oversight of the foundation's investments in Detroit that ensure children have opportunities to thrive in working families and equitable communities. She will be based in the Kellogg Foundation's Detroit office and will lead the foundation's Detroit grantmaking priorities, in collaboration and partnership with grantees, communities and other stakeholders throughout the city.

"We are pleased to have Sarida join our team," said Faye Nelson, WKKF director of Michigan programs. "She brings to the foundation tremendous talent in community development, an excellent reputation throughout the Detroit community and extensive experience in both the nonprofit and legal sectors. Her leadership experience in these areas will strengthen our work on behalf of children, families and communities in Detroit."

Previously, Scott was executive director of Community Development Advocates of Detroit (CDAD), where she led the advancement of their policy and strategic positions, managed fundraising and oversaw day-to-day operations. During her tenure, CDAD increased membership by more than 50%, developed a neighborhood project garnering over $250,000 in community mini grants, developed Detroit's first online interactive community map, and raised more than $1 million for 2019 organization operations.

She has held a number of leadership positions in her career, including chief program officer for Michigan Community Resources, legal director for Michigan Community Resources and assistant corporation counsel for the City of Detroit Law Department. She has also served as an adjunct professor at University of Detroit Mercy and the University of Michigan Dearborn.

Scott currently serves on the Detroit Revitalization Fellows Program Advisory Council, Knight Foundation Advisory Council, Wayne Metro Community Action Agency Board and Michigan League for Public Policy Board. She has received a Ford Motor Company International Fellowship, Detroit Revitalization Fellowship and Center for Community Investment at the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy Fulcrum Fellowship. She has also taken part in the Harvard Business School Young American Leaders Program and Harvard Business School Strategic Perspectives in Nonprofit Management Program.

Scott earned a bachelor of science in engineering from the University of Michigan and a juris doctor from Boalt Hall School of Law at the University of California, Berkeley. She is a member of the State Bar of Michigan and a member of the United States District Court, Eastern District of Michigan.

About the W.K. Kellogg Foundation

The W.K. Kellogg Foundation (WKKF), founded in 1930 as an independent, private foundation by breakfast cereal innovator and entrepreneur Will Keith Kellogg, is among the largest philanthropic foundations in the United States. Guided by the belief that all children should have an equal opportunity to thrive, WKKF works with communities to create conditions for vulnerable children so they can realize their full potential in school, work and life.

The Kellogg Foundation is based in Battle Creek, Michigan, and works throughout the United States and internationally, as well as with sovereign tribes. Special attention is paid to priority places where there are high concentrations of poverty and where children face significant barriers to success. WKKF priority places in the U.S. are in Battle Creek, Detroit and Grand Rapids in Michigan, Mississippi, New Mexico and New Orleans; and internationally, are in Mexico and Haiti. For more information, visit www.wkkf.org.

