W.K. Kellogg Foundation releases 2019 annual report

This year's report features letters from Board Chair Rick Tsoumas and President and CEO La June Montgomery Tabron. Tsoumas affirms the foundation's priorities of thriving children, working families and equitable communities – and WKKF's DNA as the lens for all its work. Tabron marks the beginning of the foundation's 90th year by echoing its founder's vision – a world in which healthy, happy children can approach the future with confidence. To make that a reality, she says, requires a unique skillset.

"Our DNA is not something we fund, but something we do – foundational skills embedded in every aspect of our programming," says La June Montgomery Tabron, president and CEO, in her annual report letter. "In the grantee stories you will read, we offer live examples of our DNA in action – how weaving them into our programming is changing the partnerships, practices and policies that emerge through our work on behalf of children."

More than a dozen stories illustrate how grantees are advancing racial equity and racial healing, building trust through community engagement and demonstrating courageous leadership to widen equitable opportunities for children and their families.

From across WKKF's priority places in the U.S., Mexico and Haiti, experience the powerful stories highlighting how the foundation's priorities and DNA lead to lasting change for children. A few of the story examples include:

A partnership with the American Libraries Association is promoting racial healing at community libraries where young people from all walks of life converge to learn and grow;

Five diverse and dynamic local leaders share how WKKF's innovative fellowship program has impacted their journeys and shaped racial equity agendas from city hall to the financial services industry;

In Haiti , young scholars are reaching higher heights and harnessing their network to shape the future they want to see; and

A Year In Review section captures significant moments of the past year, including the release of reports and videos, public statements, leadership presentations at major conferences, webinars and other high points.

Financial Highlights of 2019

The Kellogg Foundation's financial statements and a summary of grantmaking investments are available online. For the fiscal year ending Aug. 31, 2019, the foundation made 446 new grant commitments totaling $213 million. Of this amount, the following reflects grantmaking across its priority places of Michigan ($59,530,599), Mississippi ($29,571,886), New Mexico ($28,400,859) and New Orleans ($15,536,728) within the U.S., as well as in Mexico ($11,012,102) and in Haiti ($3,076,905). On average, there were 1,249 active grants each day during the year.

"Seeing with Fresh Eyes: Our DNA in Action" is available in print in English, Haitian Creole and Spanish. Experience the full report online at http://2019annualreport.wkkf.org/

About the W.K. Kellogg Foundation

The W.K. Kellogg Foundation (WKKF), founded in 1930 as an independent, private foundation by breakfast cereal innovator and entrepreneur Will Keith Kellogg, is among the largest philanthropic foundations in the United States. Guided by the belief that all children should have an equal opportunity to thrive, WKKF works with communities to create conditions for vulnerable children so they can realize their full potential in school, work and life.

The Kellogg Foundation is based in Battle Creek, Michigan, and works throughout the United States and internationally, as well as with sovereign tribes. Special attention is paid to priority places where there are high concentrations of poverty and where children face significant barriers to success. WKKF priority places in the U.S. are in Michigan, Mississippi, New Mexico and New Orleans; and internationally, are in Mexico and Haiti. To learn more, visit www.wkkf.org or follow WKKF on Twitter at @wk_kellogg_fdn.

