WKKF's Detroit office moves to Fisher Building to better support growth and collaboration

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The W.K. Kellogg Foundation (WKKF) announced today that its Detroit regional office will be moving to the Fisher Building. As one of three offices in Michigan, WKKF's new Detroit office will be located on the third floor of the Fisher Building at 3011 West Grand Blvd.

Anticipating a move this fall, the larger space will offer more meeting rooms and greater opportunities for collaboration for WKKF staff based in the Detroit office, other foundation colleagues working in Michigan, grantees, funders and other partners who work together to improve outcomes for Detroit's children.

"Our commitment to Detroit is very important to the Kellogg Foundation," said Faye Nelson, director for Michigan programs. "We are pleased to expand our presence, allowing us to be more responsive to the community, and bring people together across sectors to understand the critical connections needed for our children to thrive. We look forward to a grand opening celebration later this year when our move is complete."

As one of several priority locations in the U.S. (which include Mississippi, New Mexico, New Orleans and Michigan), the foundation has had an office in Detroit since the early 1990s, most recently at Grand Park Centre. Since 2013, WKKF has made more than $154 million in commitments in Detroit, representing roughly 40 percent of WKKF's commitments in Michigan to support program priorities — thriving children, working families and equitable communities.

"We are very happy that the Kellogg Foundation chose the Fisher Building as the location for their new regional office," said Dietrich Knoer, president and CEO of The Platform, which co-owns the building. "New Center is quickly becoming a place where philanthropic institutions and for-impact investment companies choose to locate. The Fisher Building offers the perfect space and parking solution, and we are proud to welcome the Kellogg Foundation to this group of new tenants in Detroit's most beautiful building and Beacon for the city."

Currently, the Kellogg Foundation's Detroit team is working in temporary office space at WeWork Detroit on Woodward Avenue. Since 2017, the Ford Foundation has had a program officer working in Detroit, who will continue to share the Kellogg Foundation's office space as part of the move to the Fisher Building.

About the W.K. Kellogg Foundation

The W.K. Kellogg Foundation (WKKF), founded in 1930 as an independent, private foundation by breakfast cereal innovator and entrepreneur Will Keith Kellogg, is among the largest philanthropic foundations in the United States. Guided by the belief that all children should have an equal opportunity to thrive, WKKF works with communities to create conditions for vulnerable children so they can realize their full potential in school, work and life.

The Kellogg Foundation is based in Battle Creek, Michigan, and works throughout the United States and internationally, as well as with sovereign tribes. Special emphasis is paid to priority places where there are high concentrations of poverty and where children face significant barriers to success. WKKF priority places in the U.S. are in Michigan, Mississippi, New Mexico and New Orleans; and internationally, are in Mexico and Haiti. To learn more, visit www.wkkf.org or follow WKKF on Twitter at @wk_kellogg_fdn.

SOURCE W.K. Kellogg Foundation

Related Links

http://www.wkkf.org

