WL WELL VHS launches the Emergency Services Beacon; Challenges City Governments to create Mental Health Emergency Response Teams.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WL WELL VHS (Virtual Healthcare Services) the Pompano Beach, Florida based Virtual Healthcare Technology company has launched their Emergency Services Beacon or (ESB); an icon on their home screen that allows users to make non police distress calls for people suffering from Mental Health emergencies. Most cities around the Country have no services for those needing specific mental health emergency assistance; aside from calling 911 and entrusting untrained police officers to handle the responses. One in four fatal police killings involve people with a diagnosed or undiagnosed mental illness because police officers are typically untrained in recognizing the behaviors of those suffering from mental illness episodes. These behaviors are often criminalized, leading to a "mistake" killing.

WL WELL VHS launches the Emergency Services Beacon; the non-police, "alt-911," Mental Health Emergency Response system. Tweet this WL WELL VHS - Emergency Services Beacon full demo.

"When we quietly launched WL WELL VHS in July 2020, the nation was gripped by the murder of George Floyd. Three months later, William Walter, Jr. was killed by Philadelphia police officers after his family called 911 for mental health emergency assistance. Completely ignoring the family's cries: that Mr. Walter was having a "mental" episode; they tried putting themselves between him and the responding officers. Within 40 seconds of police arrival, Mr. Walter was dead. The ESB is a comprehensive - response/dispatch system that effectively answers the question: "Who do we call for non-police mental health emergency assistance?"

The Emergency Service Beacon is found on the WL WELL VHS homescreen, which is a Urgent Care Telehealth Mobile App. ESB use is completely free. WL WELL VHS is currently seeking to develop pilot programs, integrating our "alt-911 mental health emergency response dispatch system with City and Tribal Communities across the Country.

"Cities are waking up to the reality that the 'Defund the Police' cries are not going away. The ESB, when integrated into an established 911 (dispatch/response) system, allows governments to create Mental Health Emergency Response Teams within existing 911 budgets. This saves response time, money (in the form of civil payouts and overtime for protest responses), and most importantly, lives."

WL WELL VHS is a Virtual Healthcare Technology Company with a primary focus on eradicating healthcare inequalities faced by BIPOC and Rural Communities. WL WELL VHS is available for free download and can be found in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

SOURCE WL WELL, LLC