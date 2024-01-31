WLAN Vendors Headed for Rocky Waters as Market Set to Contract 9 Percent in 2024, According to Dell'Oro Group

News provided by

Dell'Oro Group

31 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

Wi-Fi 7 Sales Will Lift the Market to Growth in 2025

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, sales of Wi-Fi 7 Access Points (APs) will reach nearly three quarters of total APs revenues by 2028. The introduction of Wi-Fi 7 to enterprises will be one of the few bright spots for vendors in 2024, in a market that is expected to contract by 9 percent.

"There has been a flurry of vendors announcing new Wi-Fi 7 APs in January," said Siân Morgan, Wireless LAN (WLAN) Research Director at Dell'Oro Group. "We expect that Wi-Fi 6E APs will still outsell Wi-Fi 7 in 2024, but adoption of Wi-Fi 7 will be responsible for all of the revenue growth by 2025.

"However, total WLAN AP revenues are expected to decrease in 2024. After the backlog-driven revenues of 2023, enterprises are busy digesting all the equipment they received. It's going to take a few more quarters of downturn before the market begins to expand again," continued Morgan.

Additional highlights from the Wireless LAN 5-Year January 2024 Forecast Report:

  • The geographic balance of WLAN revenues changed in 2023, with North America and Europe taking share from China.
  • Wi-Fi 6E adoption is still growing but is forecasted to peak in 2024.
  • Average Selling Prices for APs are expected to contract, putting further pressure on vendor revenues.
  • HPE's announced intent to purchase Juniper Networks has increased expectations of revenues from Public Cloud-Managed WLAN.
  • The first AP shipments of the standard expected to be branded as 'Wi-Fi 8' are expected in 2028.

About the Report
The Dell'Oro Group Wireless LAN 5-Year Forecast Report offers complete, in-depth coverage of the Enterprise Outdoor and Indoor markets, Wireless LAN Controllers with tables containing manufacturers' revenue, average selling prices, and unit shipments by the following wireless standards: 802.11bn (Wi-Fi 8), 802.11be (Wi-Fi 7), 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6 and 6E [6 GHz]), 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5) Wave 1 vs. Wave 2, 802.11n, and historic IEEE 802.11 standards. The Enterprise market is forecast by Cloud vs. Premises Managed, as well as by macro region of the world.  To purchase this report, please contact us by email at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group
 Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, and data center infrastructure markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group

Also from this source

AI is the Catalyst for Data Center Spending as Dell'Oro Predicts an 18 Percent CAGR Over Next 5 Years, According to Dell'Oro Group

AI is the Catalyst for Data Center Spending as Dell'Oro Predicts an 18 Percent CAGR Over Next 5 Years, According to Dell'Oro Group

According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and...
SASE Market to Skyrocket to Over $16 Billion by 2028 According to Dell'Oro Group

SASE Market to Skyrocket to Over $16 Billion by 2028 According to Dell'Oro Group

According to a recently published forecast report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Wireless Communications

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.