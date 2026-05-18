WLR Automotive Group Expands Fleet Maintenance Program to Support Nonprofit Organizations

FREDERICK, Md., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WLR Automotive Group is proud to announce the expansion of its Fleet Maintenance Program, including enhanced support and discounted services for nonprofit organizations across Maryland, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Designed to support organizations operating multiple vehicles, the Fleet Maintenance Program provides discounted automotive maintenance, repair, and wash services through participating WLR Automotive Group brands, including The Auto Spa, The Auto Spa Express, The Lube Center, and The Auto Repair.

Reliable vehicles play an important role in helping nonprofit organizations serve the community, whether transporting supplies and equipment, supporting volunteers, or carrying out outreach efforts and essential services.

Through the program, qualifying nonprofit organizations receive 25% off services at The Auto Spa, The Auto Spa Express, and The Lube Center, along with 25% off labor at The Auto Repair. The program helps reduce vehicle maintenance costs so organizations can focus more resources on serving the community.

"Nonprofit organizations work tirelessly to support our neighbors and strengthen our communities," said Randall S. Simpson, President & CEO of WLR Automotive Group. "Through our Fleet Maintenance Program, we are proud to support the important work they do by helping keep their vehicles maintained, dependable, and ready for the road. It is another way we continue living out our commitment to Changing Lives, One Neighbor at a Time."

At WLR Automotive Group, community support extends far beyond automotive services. The company proudly partners with organizations throughout the region that provide critical services, outreach, education, and support to neighbors in need. The Fleet Maintenance Program was created as another way to strengthen those partnerships by helping nonprofit organizations reduce vehicle maintenance costs and keep their teams moving safely and efficiently throughout the communities they serve.

About WLR Automotive Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Frederick, Maryland since 1987, WLR Automotive Group, Inc. is the parent company of several well-known service brands, including The Lube Center, The Auto Spa, The Auto Spa Express, and The Auto Repair, as well as WLR Property Management and WLR Insurance Solutions. With more than 34 locations across Maryland, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, WLR's team of over 650 employees has proudly serviced more than 18 million vehicles.

Beyond delivering high-quality automotive care, WLR is deeply committed to its communities through partnerships, volunteerism, and support for local organizations that reflect the company's belief in "Changing Lives, One Neighbor at a Time."

For more information, visit: washluberepair.com

SOURCE WLR