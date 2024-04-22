WM CELEBRATES EARTH DAY AT NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE CLOSING BELL, ANNOUNCES MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL SUSTAINABILITY PARTNERSHIP

WM also commemorates continued progress on sustainability growth strategy

HOUSTON, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WM (NYSE: WM) today announced members of its senior leadership team will ring The Closing Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange at 4 p.m. ET on Monday, April 22, for Earth Day. WM is continuing to execute its planned sustainability investments in recycling and renewable energy and was just named the Official Sustainability Partner of Major League Baseball.

WM is the largest recycler with one of the largest landfill-gas-to-energy platforms in North America. Its investments, which are expected to be more than $2.5 billion for 2022-2026, will build new and update existing recycling facilities with state-of-the-art technology expected to increase the amount of materials that can be captured for future potential reuse. WM is also building more renewable natural gas plants at its landfills, creating renewable energy that can be allocated to power communities and help fuel a portion of WM's heavy duty natural gas collection fleet, the largest in the industry in North America.

"Sustainability is at the center of everything we do at WM," said Jim Fish, president and CEO, WM. "I'm proud of our team for the incredible progress we've made on our strategic investments in expanding North America's recycling and renewable energy infrastructure. These investments are not only the right thing to do for the environment, but they are also essential for the growth of our business and are positioning WM for a successful future."

WM also provides end-to-end solutions intended to help customers achieve their sustainability goals relating to waste reduction and diversion, greenhouse gas emissions management and more through its advisory services group. The company continues to increase the number of customers it serves in this capacity, including sports leagues, events, teams, and venues – tripling the customers WM has served in this space since 2021.

"As we continue to see demand rise for recycled content in packaging and for lower-emission energy sources, our planned investments in recycling and renewable energy are not only valuable to WM, but to the sustainability strategies of our customers of all sizes and industries," said Tara Hemmer, chief sustainability officer, WM. "We are creating innovative solutions to tackle the decarbonization and circularity challenges of our customers, and we are proud to celebrate that work today at the New York Stock Exchange."

WM's work with MLB is one of the first collaborations of its kind between an environmental services company and a professional team sports league. Through 2028, WM will have the opportunity to provide WM's advisory services for all 30 MLB Clubs in the U.S. and Canada and expects to build comprehensive and custom plans designed to improve sustainable operations for MLB and its Clubs.

Coverage of the closing bell ceremony will be live streamed on the New York Stock Exchange website at https://www.nyse.com/bell.

For more information on WM and its sustainability investments, visit: Sustainability.WM.com.

ABOUT WM

WM (WM.com) is North America's leading provider of comprehensive environmental solutions. Previously known as Waste Management and based in Houston, Texas, WM is driven by commitments to put people first and achieve success with integrity. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides collection, recycling, and disposal services to millions of residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. With innovative infrastructure and capabilities in recycling, organics, and renewable energy, WM provides environmental solutions to and collaborates with its customers in helping them achieve their sustainability goals. WM has the largest disposal network and collection fleet in North America, is the largest recycler of post-consumer materials, and is the leader in beneficial use of landfill gas, with a growing network of renewable natural gas plants and the most landfill gas-to-electricity plants in North America. WM's fleet includes over 12,000 natural gas trucks – the largest heavy-duty natural gas truck fleet of its kind in North America. To learn more about WM and the company's sustainability progress and solutions, visit Sustainability.WM.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including all statements regarding future events, future investments, future RNG and recycling projects, and all outcomes or benefits of investments, services and collaborations. Such statements are based on the facts and circumstances as of the date the statements are made and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different. Please see Part I, Item 1A of the Annual Report on Form 10-K, and subsequent Forms 10-Q, available at investors.wm.com for information regarding such risks and uncertainties. WM assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

SOURCE WM