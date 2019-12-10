WM Motor Chooses BlackBerry to Power Next Generation Vehicles

SHANGHAI and WATERLOO, Ontario, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced Chinese electric carmaker WM Motor will embed BlackBerry's QNX® Neutrino® Realtime Operating System (RTOS) and other BlackBerry QNX software products within the company's third-generation SUVs.

As part of the agreement, WM Motor will use a range of BlackBerry QNX software and services including the QNX® Platform for Digital Cockpits and QNX® Hypervisor for Safety to ensure the safety, security, and reliability of the software within the forthcoming production run of its third-generation SUVs.

Since going into mass production just over a year ago, the company now has over 20,000 cars on the road manufactured out of its facility in Wenzhou.

"Powering more than 150 million vehicles on the road today and counting, BlackBerry QNX's automotive software products are made to address the complex software challenges faced by automotive manufacturers, including ISO 26262 ASIL-D safety certifications, deterministic performance and mission-critical security," said Kaivan Karimi, Senior Vice President and Co-Head of BlackBerry Technology Solutions, BlackBerry. "We are thrilled to partner with WM Motor to help them address those challenges with a view to developing world-class vehicles that deliver a secure, reliable and innovative mobility experience."

A forerunner in China's new energy vehicle (NEV) market, WM Motor was ranked one of the most popular electric car startups in China. The partnership with BlackBerry QNX is a strategic move to advance product excellence and customer satisfaction.

"WM Motor focuses on the mass market audience. Safety, security, and reliability are top of mind when we consider embedded systems," said Jarvis Yan, Partner and CTO of WM Motor. "BlackBerry QNX is the obvious choice for its safety-certified, extremely reliable, and highly secure automotive software."

As the leader in safety-certified, secure, and reliable software for the automobile industry, BlackBerry provides OEMs and Tier 1s around the world with state-of-the-art foundational software and cybersecurity technologies. BlackBerry's pedigree in safety, security, and continued innovation has led to its QNX technology being used and trusted by automotive OEMs and tier ones in their advanced driver assistance, digital instrument clusters, connectivity modules, handsfree, and infotainment systems.

BlackBerry's full suite of automotive offerings will be demonstrated at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 7-10, 2020, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Visit BlackBerry at Booth #7515 in the North Hall.

For additional information about the BlackBerry QNX platform and why it is the most advanced embedded software platform on the autonomous vehicle market, please visit www.blackberry.com/qnx.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) is a trusted security software and services company that provides enterprises and governments with the technology they need to secure the Internet of Things. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company is unwavering in its commitment to safety, cybersecurity and data privacy, and leads in key areas such as artificial intelligence, endpoint security and management, encryption and embedded systems. For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

About WM Motor

WM Motor is an emerging leader in the Chinese electric passenger vehicle market, with a focus on a mass market audience. The Company currently offers world class, affordable battery electric vehicles (under the "Weltmeister", or "威马汽车" brand). These cars are equipped with best-in-class proprietary battery management systems, robust driving ranges, industry leading autonomous driving and smart connectivity features.

