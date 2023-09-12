WM Partners Announces Majority Acquisition of Primal Harvest

News provided by

WM Partners

12 Sep, 2023, 07:55 ET

AVENTURA, Fla., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WM Partners, a certified diverse-owned private equity firm focused on investing in middle market companies and driving value creation in the health and wellness sector, today announced that HPH III Investments, LP (together with its parallel funds and affiliated entities "HPH III"), has acquired a majority control position in Prime6 Brands GmbH and its subsidiaries ("Prime6"). Prime6 is best known for its brand Primal Harvest, which is a 100% digital ecommerce brand that develops nutritional supplements using a holistic approach to wellness. It also has a skin care brand, BeautyLux, that offers specifically formulated skin, hair and nail products with a focus on self-care. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Continue Reading
Prime 6
Prime 6
Primal Harvest
Primal Harvest

Founded in 2019, Prime6 is a fast-growing DTC brand, combining scale and profitability. With offices in Miami, FL and Cologne, Germany, Prime6 develops and markets premium quality nutritional supplements that are sold through their own website and Amazon, with 75% of total sales in the United States and 25% in Europe. Prime6 prides itself on leading customer retention metrics and a rapidly growing subscriber base driven by its unique educational content and the team's deep digital marketing and e-commerce expertise.  

HPH III is focused on acquiring middle market companies with leading and emerging brands in the natural consumer health sector within the health and wellness industry and growing the companies through an operational buy and build value creation strategy. The WM Partners team has developed this operational expertise in the natural consumer health sector for decades and has been executing its operational playbook in WM Partners' two prior funds. Within natural consumer health, HPH III is focused on brands in functional foods, natural personal care, pet care, vitamins, minerals and supplements and natural over-the-counter remedies – subsectors with highly attractive tailwinds fueled by secular consumer shifts towards self-care and preventative care as well as compelling sustainable growth, fragmentation and resiliency.  

Prime6 is the second acquisition by HPH III and a company we believe will complement HPH III's growing portfolio due to its digitally-native and high-margin DTC model. "We recognize the importance and continuous migration to the DTC channel. We are excited to partner with the Prime6 team and support the company's growth in this channel as well as penetrate new channels and other geographic markets, by applying our operational toolkit. We look forward to leveraging the team's DTC expertise and disciplined and analytical approach to product development," said Jose Minski, Co-Founder of WM Partners.

"Over the last four years, our team at Primal Harvest has built a leading global DTC business that proudly delivers quality health and wellness products. With WM Partners we've found a partner that shares our vision for the future and will help us drive even more value and scale across Europe and North America. We're thrilled to join forces and take Primal Harvest to the next level together," said Max Gabath, Co-Founder of Prime6.

Dentons served as legal advisor to WM Partners. BCLP served as legal advisor and Raymond James served as sell-side advisor to Prime6.

About WM Partners, LP

WM Partners is a middle-market private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in the health and wellness sector. WM Partners seeks to acquire small and medium size businesses with attractive growth prospects and generate sustainable, long-term value through its operational expertise in the health and wellness sector, and strategic business approach working in collaboration with experienced management teams. WM Partners is certified as a diverse-owned firm by the National Association of Investment Companies. WM Partners is based in Aventura, FL. More information about WM Partners is available at www.wmplp.com.

For media inquiries about this press release, please contact:

WM Partners, LP
Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1 754-260-6507

SOURCE WM Partners

Also from this source

WM Partners Announces Acquisition of Allergy Research Group

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.