WM Partners Announces Two Promotions

AVENTURA, Fla., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WM Partners, a certified diverse-owned private equity firm focused on investing in lower-middle market companies and driving value creation in the health and wellness sector, today announced the promotions of Eli Minski to Vice President and Jonathan Tarich to Senior Associate. These long-term team members have continued to grow both professionally and personally and are valuable members of the growing WM Partners team.

"We are extremely happy and lucky to have both Eli and Jonathan as key members of our deal team," said Ernesto Carrizosa, Executive Managing Director at WM Partners. "As we execute our growth plans and promote from within, we are certain that their contributions will continue to have an invaluable impact on our investments selection, portfolio build up, and subsequent value creation for our Funds and all of our LPs."

Eli Minski

Eli joined WM Partners in 2015 as one of the first employees of the firm. He is a key leading member of the deal team identifying, evaluating, and executing investment opportunities. Prior to joining WM Partners, Eli worked as cash manager and treasury analyst at Nutranext, LLC. Before his time at Nutranext, Eli worked as a financial analyst at Bayview Center for Mental Health, a non-profit community mental health center serving the South Florida community. He received an MBA from Babson College and a BSM in Finance from Tulane University.

Jonathan Tarich

Jonathan joined WM Partners in 2016 shortly after the formation of the firm's first fund. He is responsible for identifying, evaluating, and executing investment opportunities, as well as monitoring and supporting existing portfolio companies. He graduated Cum Laude with a BS in Biology from the University of Florida.

About WM Partners

WM Partners is a middle-market private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in the health and wellness sector. WM Partners seeks to acquire small and medium size businesses with attractive growth prospects and generate sustainable, long-term value through its operational expertise in the health and wellness sector, and strategic business approach working in collaboration with experienced management teams. WM Partners is certified as a diverse-owned firm by the National Association of Investment Companies. WM Partners is based in Aventura, FL. More information about WM Partners is available at www.wmplp.com.

For media inquiries about this press release, please contact:

WM Partners, LP

Vanessa Gabela

Email: [email protected]

