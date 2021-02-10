WMBC and Human Wealth™ Planning Featured on PracticeLab Podcast

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Group, which is recognized as one of the most tenured and one of the largest financial services companies in the world, recently hosted David Coles and Evan Coles on their PracticeLab Podcast. In the special episode, David and Evan share how they worked with a think tank and a team of scientists to develop their proprietary Human Wealth™ planning approach, and how they implemented it into their practice. They also discuss how, as a family firm, they have achieved new levels of success and wellbeing for fellow family-owned businesses and their respective teams through Human Wealth™ planning. Listen to the episode HERE.

"WMBC is on the forefront of shaping the new generation of wealth management and financial planning. As a family owned business, we value supporting fellow family owned businesses and individuals who seek to elevate their wellbeing through intentional financial choices."–David Coles, President, WMBC

About WMBC:

WMBC was founded by Scott Coles who holds designations as a Charter Financial Consultant (ChFC) and Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU), with forty years of experience in the financial planning, wealth management and life insurance industries. The firm is led by President David Coles who holds a Series 7, Series 66 and Life & Health Insurance License. Curating a team of industry leading professionals, WMBC offers Human Wealth™ planning, portfolio management and business consulting. Their mission is to help individuals and families use wealth as a tool to support well-being. As Human Wealth™ Practitioners, the WMBC team specializes in developing Human Wealth™ plans that are effective in supporting a well lived life, using a scientifically designed system that bridges the gap between subjective life experiences and objective resources. For more information on Human Wealth™ planning, click HERE.

