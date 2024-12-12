WMCHealth Names David Lubarsky, MD, MBA, FASA, as Network President and Chief Executive Officer

VALHALLA, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Westchester County Health Care Corporation (WCHCC) Board of Directors announced today that, after a nationwide search, David Lubarsky, MD, MBA, FASA, will be the next President and Chief Executive Officer of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth). A nationally recognized healthcare leader and innovator, Dr. Lubarsky will join WMCHealth from UC Davis Health, where he currently serves as the Vice Chancellor of Human Health Sciences and CEO. He will begin his new role at WMCHealth February 17th.

"Dr. Lubarsky is a visionary leader with demonstrated success managing complex healthcare organizations, driving financial and operational excellence with an emphasis on quality of care, expanding community access to care, and improving the patient experience," said Zubeen Shroff, Chairman of the WCHCC Board of Directors. "His experience and dedication to innovation will ensure WMCHealth is positioned to continue to grow and evolve to meet our patients' needs and serve our diverse communities for decades to come."

"Patients are at the heart of everything we do, and I am inspired by WMCHealth's unwavering commitment to providing exceptional care to every individual who walks through its doors," said Dr. Lubarsky. "This organization's dedication to innovation, its comprehensive network of services, and its mission to serve diverse communities make this an incredible opportunity. I greatly look forward to the road ahead and I'm excited to work alongside the Network's clinical and executive leadership to shape the future of healthcare in the region."

Dr. Lubarsky joined UC Davis Health in 2018, where he oversees the integrated health system's academic, research, and clinical programs. UC Davis Medical Center, the health system's flagship hospital, is a 684-bed Level I Trauma hospital consistently ranked among the nation's best by U.S. News & World Report, Newsweek, and Becker's Healthcare Review. Dr. Lubarsky also guided exceptional financial results for the system, managing an annual budget of nearly $5 billion and increasing UC Davis Medical Center's revenues by more than 75%.

During his tenure at UC Davis Health, Dr. Lubarsky expanded care for the underserved, Medi-Cal patients, people experiencing homelessness, and others with limited resources, while creating a sustainable financial model.

Dr. Lubarsky is Professor of Anesthesiology, Professor of Nursing, and a faculty member in the Graduate School of Management at UC Davis. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in history and medical degree at Washington University in St. Louis and was the first graduate of their Scholars Program in Medicine. Dr. Lubarsky received his MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University, graduating as a Fuqua Scholar and the valedictorian of his class.

Dr. Lubarsky will succeed Michael D. Israel, who earlier this year announced his plans to retire from his position as WMCHealth's President and CEO after nearly two decades leading the Network.

