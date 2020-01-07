WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert to speak at a National Press Club Headliners luncheon on Tuesday, March 3.

Engelbert was appointed the first Commissioner of the WNBA last May (previous league leaders held the title of president), and officially joined the league on July 17. Engelbert came to the WNBA after more than 30 years at Deloitte, serving most recently as the company's first female CEO (and the first woman to lead a Big Four financial services firm). Engelbert was also the first woman to serve as chair of the Catalyst Board, a global nonprofit organization that promotes inclusive workplaces for women, and the first female Governing Board Chair of the Center for Audit Quality. Engelbert was recently elected to serve on the Board of Directors of McDonald's.

Engelbert received a BS in accounting from Lehigh University, where she served as a senior captain for the university's lacrosse and basketball teams. On the court, she played for Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame coach Muffet McGraw. Engelbert's father, Kurt, played for Naismith Hall of Fame coach Jack Ramsay at Saint Joseph's University and was drafted in 1957 by the NBA's Detroit Pistons.

Lunch will be served in the Club's Ballroom at 12:30 p.m. Remarks begin at 1 p.m., followed by a question-and-answer session ending at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $25 for National Press Club members (members may purchase two tickets at this rate) and $39 for all other non-member tickets. Please click here to purchase tickets.

For all ticketing-related questions, please email reservations@press.org. Tickets must be paid for at time of purchase.

To submit a question in advance for the speaker, put WNBA in the subject line and email to president@press.org. The deadline for submitting questions in advance is 10 a.m. on the day of the luncheon.

The National Press Club is located on the 13th Floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St., NW, Washington, D.C.

PRESS CONTACT:

Lindsay Underwood for the National Press Club; lunderwood@press.org; (202) 662-7561

SOURCE National Press Club

Related Links

http://press.org

