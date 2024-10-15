WNBA Star Napheesa Collier Joins Team Opill® for Candid Conversations on Women's Health

Opill® and Collier will hit the road to talk to women about their reproductive health options.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Opill®—the first and only daily birth control pill available without a prescription in the U.S.—announces the launch of its partnership with WNBA Star and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Napheesa Collier. The collaboration builds on Opill's multi-year partnership with the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA).

"One of the reasons Opill partnered with the WNBA is because the players are so passionate about using their platform to champion causes they believe in," said Leila Bahbah, Perrigo U.S. Women's Health Brand Lead. "Napheesa exudes that passion, and together we plan to educate and empower people to take charge of their reproductive health".

Collier - an Olympic Gold Medalist, starting forward for the Minnesota Lynx, and a mother - is an advocate for women, and says that she's ready for the conversations, even if they're difficult.

"It is important, especially now, to talk to women about their options when it comes to reproductive health," said Collier. "I am ready to get out there and have these very important conversations, and to help women learn about accessing the birth control that's right for them, including Opill."

Collier was most recently named the Kia 2024 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year and finished second in MVP voting. Her resume also includes the 2019 Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year award, and four AT&T WNBA All-Star selections in addition to those two Olympic gold medals as part of Team USA. She says, however, that her greatest achievement is becoming a mother, and that one reason she was eager to partner with Opill was to make the world better for her daughter, Mila.

"I don't take for granted the opportunity to be part of positive change now that will continue to impact the next generation. I am proud to play a part in helping women get access to birth control if they want it."

As part of the partnership, Collier will hit the road with Opill® in support of the brand's efforts to reach students on college campuses nationwide. These educational events will aim to increase awareness about the availability of Opill® and educate students on reproductive health and the importance of safe, effective and affordable contraception in the U.S.

Opill®, developed by Perrigo, is the first daily birth control pill available without a prescription in the U.S. This landmark development represents a significant step forward in women's healthcare, providing a convenient and accessible option for contraception. With Opill®, women no longer need to visit a healthcare provider for a prescription, making it easier than ever to take control of their reproductive health.

