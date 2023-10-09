WNC Appoints Ryan Thayer as Assistant Vice President - Originations, Southeast

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WNC, a leading provider of investment, asset management and development services in the affordable housing industry, announced today that it has appointed Ryan Thayer as assistant vice president ─ originations, Southeast, where he will oversee all of WNC's origination efforts in the Southeast.

"Ryan's professional experience with affordable housing and community revitalization opportunities will make him a significant asset to our originations team," said Anil Advani, executive vice president – originations and finance. "We are pleased to welcome him to WNC."

Thayer brings more than 10 years of real estate experience to his new role with WNC. Prior to joining the company, he worked for a regional tax credit syndicator as an originator and underwriter, responsible for the closing of over $125 million of equity in 26 LIHTC properties in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. Thayer has also worked abroad in Germany for a private equity firm investing in multifamily assets in the Southeastern United States.

Thayer earned his Bachelor of Arts in economics from The Ohio State University.

WNC, founded in 1971 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., is a national investor in affordable housing and community development initiatives. The firm has acquired approximately $17.2 billion of assets totaling in excess of 1,800 properties in 48 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. WNC's investor base exceeds 19,500 institutional and retail clients, including Fortune 500 companies, multinational banks, and insurance companies. Additional information is available at www.wncinc.com.

