WNC Insurance Services Rebrands to Tokio Marine Highland

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WNC Insurance Services, a leading property and casualty underwriting agency, announced today that it has rebranded to Tokio Marine Highland. The evolution reflects the company's strategic growth in the marketplace and significant investment in talent, infrastructure and technology that has fueled its digital transformation since being wholly acquired in 2018 by Tokio Marine Kiln, one of the largest carriers in the Lloyd's of London insurance market and rated A+ by Standard & Poor's.

Tokio Marine Highland combines a long history of underwriting excellence with the strength of the Tokio Marine brand. Tweet this Tokio Marine Highland is a leading property and casualty underwriting agency that offers distinct specialty risk management solutions, including private flood, construction, fine art, specialty property, real estate investment and lender-placed insurance. Pat Blandford, CEO of Tokio Marine Highland

The move will enable Tokio Marine Highland to enter new product classes, introduce its brand to new audiences and create a seamless customer experience, all while reaffirming its commitment to being a trusted partner and industry-leading provider of private flood, construction, fine art, specialty property, real estate investment and lender-placed insurance solutions.

For decades, WNC Insurance Services has built a reputation for sustained underwriting profitability, placing more than $2.5 billion into the Lloyd's of London insurance market with a top-quartile return. Now, Tokio Marine Highland combines that long history of underwriting excellence with the global strength of the Tokio Marine brand.

"Throughout our nearly 60-year history, we have been known for our expert product design and ability to identify market opportunities, all of which is customer-driven and customer-led," said Pat Blandford, Chief Executive Officer. "Ultimately, this has produced excellent underwriting results."

Blandford said he is optimistic for what the future holds for Tokio Marine Highland.

"Tokio Marine Highland is the marriage of a fast-moving, entrepreneurial firm with a forward-thinking and well capitalized corporate parent in Tokio Marine Kiln, which has been our lead market for the past 40 years," he said. "This relationship allows us to future-proof our business and take a long-term perspective. We have a tremendous ability to tap into resources, not only globally, but also in the U.S., and we're investing in our business today by thinking about how we want to look in 10 years. That's very exciting for me, and it positions Tokio Marine Highland for future success."

About Tokio Marine Highland

Tokio Marine Highland is a leading property and casualty underwriting agency that offers distinct specialty risk management solutions, including private flood, construction, fine art, specialty property, real estate investment and lender-placed insurance. Tokio Marine Highland also includes Precise Adjustments, a wholly owned subsidiary that provides industry-leading claims capabilities.

Founded in 1962, Tokio Marine Highland Insurance Services, Inc. (formerly WNC Insurance Services, Inc.) is a wholly owned company of Tokio Marine Kiln, one of the largest carriers in the Lloyd's of London insurance market, rated A+ by Standard & Poor's for financial strength, and a member of the Tokio Marine Group. Tokio Marine Highland's home office is located in Chicago, IL, with operating centers in Dallas, TX, Irvine, CA, Miami, FL, Naperville, IL, and South Pasadena, CA.

For more information, visit our website at www.tokiomarinehighland.com.

