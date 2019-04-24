WNC Promotes Melanie Wenk to Executive Vice President

IRVINE, Calif., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WNC, a leading provider of investment, asset management and development services in the affordable housing industry, announced today that its chief financial officer, Melanie Wenk, has been promoted to executive vice president.

Wenk, who joined WNC in 2003, was originally promoted to vice president and chief financial officer in 2009, and later to senior vice president in 2014. In her new role, she will oversee WNC's underwriting team, in addition to the company's accounting, dispositions and human resources groups. Wenk also is a member of WNC's executive committee.

"Melanie has been a vital member of our team for 15 years, and her considerable organizational and leadership skills have directly contributed to WNC's success during her tenure here," said Will Cooper Jr., president and chief executive officer of WNC. "I could not be more pleased to announce her expanded role at our firm."

Wenk earned a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona and holds a FINRA securities license.

WNC, founded in 1971 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., is a national investor in real estate and community development initiatives, as well as a leading investor in low-income housing tax credits (LIHTC). WNC has acquired more than $9.4 billion of assets totaling in excess of 1,375 properties in 47 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. WNC's investor base exceeds 19,500 institutional and retail clients, including Fortune 500 companies, multinational banks, and insurance companies. Additional information is available at www.wncinc.com.

