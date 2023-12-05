WNT #1 Francisco Sanchez-Ruiz Joins Team Cuetec

CARLSTADT, N.J., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuetec, the game's most advanced cue maker, is thrilled to announce the addition of reigning World Nine-ball Champion, Francisco Sanchez-Ruiz to its team of professional players and brand ambassadors.

Sanchez-Ruiz, hailing from Murcia, Spain, has become a global icon in the billiards world since having a historic campaign in 2022 that ended with him being crowned the Billiards Digest Player of the Year. FSR's prolific 2022 included victories at the US Open Nine-ball Championship, World Eight-ball Championship, Derby City Classic (9-Ball), the Mosconi Cup (representing Europe), and the World Cup of Pool representing Spain.

"Francisco has achieved so very much over the past two years, that we couldn't help but be excited to add this caliber of player to the Cuetec family," said Jones Chang, President of Cuetec. "From our first correspondence with Francisco, it was simple to see that his passion for the sport, and its growth, perfectly align with our brand's core values and we can't wait to see what he achieves next."

Sanchez-Ruiz also expressed his excitement about partnering with Cuetec, stating "It's been a dream of mine to become a part of the Cuetec team since owning my first cue. As a young player, I played with a Cuetec cue that was passed down to me by my father and I have always looked up to their pro teams' players. It is surreal to think that I am now one of them! It's truly an honor for me to become part of that great Cuetec tradition and I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to carve out my own Cuetec legacy."

Cuetec's partnership with Sanchez-Ruiz signifies an exciting new installment in the brand's journey and further cements its commitment to partnering with the best players both on and off the table, including fellow World Champion Shane Van Boening. "Adding Francisco to the team will raise the standard of play and expectations for all of us," said Van Boening when asked about the new addition. "He has an energy and tactical mind that makes him a truly fierce competitor on the table that I really like to watch – when I am not in the other chair across from him."

Look for Francisco to begin putting his new equipment through its paces at the 30th Anniversary Mosconi Cup as he represents Team Europe. Being the only Cuetec sponsored player on Team Europe, we expect some of his new American teammates to wait until the first of the year to give him a proper Cuetec Family welcome.

About Cuetec

Cuetec burst onto the billiard scene in 1989, developing the first composite cue. Today, Cuetec prides itself in offering the most technologically advanced high-performance playing equipment. From Cuetec's AVID line to it's World Championship winning carbon fiber Cynergy line, every product is designed and engineered to give competitors the ultimate in performance and value. For more information, please visit www.cuetec.com. Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CuetecUSA.

