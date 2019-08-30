WntResearch Increases Resources for Out-licensing of Foxy-5

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WntResearch and The Sage Group have initiated a collaboration to accelerate the process of identifying and engaging potential partners prior to readout of the on-going Phase 2 study with Foxy-5.

Cancer is by far the largest research area in the pharmaceutical industry and the number of companies focusing on developing and commercializing new cancer treatments amounts to several thousands.

In order to increase the visibility of Foxy-5 and engage companies with the right focus and interest in a discussion about a potential future partnership, WntResearch has chosen to start a collaboration with The Sage Group (Sage) based in USA, Europe and Asia. With Sage, WntResearch gains access to one of the market's largest global networks and a partner with repeatedly successful transactions on its' track record. Sage has 25 years of experience supporting innovative research companies in strategy work and business negotiations. Collaboration with Sage involves efforts throughout the process up to the goal of a successful transaction.

"To optimize the business potential for Foxy-5, we need a pharmaceutical company that can take the project all the way to successful commercialization. Through the collaboration with Sage with a strong reputation based on repeated successes in transactions, we gain a clear reinforcement of our ability to reach the right potential partners. We want to start work pro-actively and create a continuous dialogue with a selection of interesting partners, so that we are ready for business discussions in connection with important data read out from our ongoing phase 2 study. Sage will be part of our team and I am looking forward to this collaboration very much, "says WntResearch's CEO Peter Morsing.

Dr. Bill Mason, Sage Group's lead partner in Europe, says "We are delighted to work with WntResearch, who in our view are leaders in the field of anti-metastatic therapy. Foxy-5 has performed well in all clinical studies to date, and we believe the drug candidate has enormous potential to succeed in clinical control of cancer. Foxy-5 is likely to be of strong interest to our large network of colleagues in the oncology therapeutics market and we look forward to engaging with them to identify strategic partners for Foxy-5."

