Wobble Genomics To Present New Data At SABCS Confirming Platform's Ability To Determine Detailed Profiling of HER2 Status in Tissue and Blood

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wobble Genomics, a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer outcomes through better diagnosis and therapy selection, will present new data at the 2025 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), taking place from December 9-12 in San Antonio, Texas. The data demonstrates the ability to accurately detect HER2 expression in breast cancer, both in solid tumour biopsies and blood samples.

The new data confirm the platform's ability to determine HER2 status with high fidelity from breast cancer tissue, providing detailed isoform-level profiles, and show a correlation with HER2 immunohistochemistry (IHC) scores. The study also establishes the potential of Wobble's long-read RNA technology to determine HER2 targeted therapy selection from blood.

These findings provide valuable insights into transcript diversity and expression patterns, enabling improved diagnostic accuracy and refining therapy selection. This will allow for a more precise understanding of tumour biology, enabling better-informed decisions for selecting the most appropriate therapy for breast cancer patients.

Dr Richard Kuo, CEO and Founder of Wobble Genomics, commented: "Our research highlights the significant promise of our platform, offering a new level of precision in cancer diagnostics by providing detailed isoform-level insights into HER2 expression. These findings could enable clinicians to make more informed therapy choices, leading to safer, more personalised care for patients."

The details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Isoform Level RNA Detection Provides More Detailed Profiling of HER2 Expression in Breast Cancer

Poster Session: Session 4

Date/Time: Thursday, 11th December 2025, 17:00 – 18:30

Authors: Jacob Bradley, Yuanyuan Cheng, Katrina Morris, Ivayla Ivanova, Mark Barnett, Alice Séguret, Oliver Eve, Ahmad Zyoud, Gabriel Benitez, Amy Robinson, Arran Turnbull, J. Michael Dixon, Rick Hockett, Han-Yu Chuang, Richard I. Kuo (Wobble Genomics)

About Wobble Genomics

Wobble Genomics is an innovative healthcare and biotechnology company at the forefront of highly sensitive long-read cfRNA liquid biopsy diagnostics, whose mission is to understand and better treat cancer. The company was founded by Dr. Richard Kuo at The Roslin Institute, at The University of Edinburgh. The company is backed by a world-leading panel of advisors in genomics, diagnostics and oncology. Wobble Genomics is currently conducting clinical studies in partnership with the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK.

For more information about Wobble Genomics, please visit wobblegenomics.com. You can follow Wobble Genomics on LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Wobble Genomics