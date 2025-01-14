WOBI Redefines the World Business Forum Experience with Integrated Membership and Announces an Exceptional 2025 Lineup

Brené Brown, Simone Biles, Adam Grant, and More to Headline an Unforgettable Event

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WOBI , the global leader in executive inspiration and management content, is thrilled to announce an enhanced experience for the World Business Forum New York 2025. The 2025 program combines a world-class speaker lineup as part of its newly launched WOBI Membership. Offering comprehensive benefits, WOBI Membership goes beyond the two days of the World Business Forum granting year-round learning and access to an exclusive global leadership community.

A Landmark Program for 2025

This year's World Business Forum New York features an extraordinary lineup of speakers, setting the stage for one of the most compelling programs in WOBI's history. Attendees will hear from:

Brené Brown , renowned research professor, bestselling author, and podcaster, sharing her groundbreaking insights on vulnerability and leadership.

, renowned research professor, bestselling author, and podcaster, sharing her groundbreaking insights on vulnerability and leadership. Simone Biles , Olympic champion and mental health advocate, offering lessons in resilience and performance.

, Olympic champion and mental health advocate, offering lessons in resilience and performance. Adam Grant , organizational psychologist and bestselling author, delivering actionable strategies for work and life.

, organizational psychologist and bestselling author, delivering actionable strategies for work and life. James Clear , author of Atomic Habits , revealing how small changes drive extraordinary results.

, author of , revealing how small changes drive extraordinary results. Scott Galloway , bold thinker on business and technology.

, bold thinker on business and technology. Seth Godin , marketing guru and creative visionary.

, marketing guru and creative visionary. Ayanna Howard , robotics pioneer and AI expert.

, robotics pioneer and AI expert. Renée Richardson Gosline , thought leader on behavioral science and strategy.

Your Ticket, Your Membership: A Year of Benefits

With your World Business Forum ticket, you automatically become a WOBI Member, unlocking exclusive access to benefits that extend far beyond the Forum:

In-Person Access to the World Business Forum New York

Attend the flagship event and immerse yourself in two days of ideas and inspiration.





Attend the flagship event and immerse yourself in two days of ideas and inspiration. On-Demand Access to Global Forums

Relive the most impactful moments from WOBI's worldwide events, featuring full sessions and curated highlights that keep you informed on the latest trends.





Relive the most impactful moments from WOBI's worldwide events, featuring full sessions and curated highlights that keep you informed on the latest trends. Expansive Digital Content Library

Explore over 300 hours of thought leadership from WOBI's network, updated regularly to ensure fresh, actionable insights.





Explore over 300 hours of thought leadership from WOBI's network, updated regularly to ensure fresh, actionable insights. Networking and Community Building

Connect with executives at local WOBI networking events and through WOBI's global community, fostering high-impact relationships.

Don't Miss Out on the WOBI Membership Experience

This is your chance to learn directly from industry icons while joining an exclusive, year-round community of forward-thinking executives.

For more information, visit https://wbf.wobi.com/wbf/wbf-new-york/. You can also contact us by email at [email protected] or give us a call at +1 212 317 9110.

About WOBI

For over 35 years, WOBI has partnered with the world's leading business thinkers to deliver actionable insights and inspiration. Its flagship World Business Forum now includes WOBI Membership, providing year-round access to digital content, networking, and exclusive events.

Contacts:

[email protected]

SOURCE WOBI