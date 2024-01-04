Woburn Dentist Treats Sleeping Disorders Using Oral Appliance Therapy

Woburn Dentistry offers treatments for patients with sleep disorders and sleep apnea.

WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Woburn Dentistry now offers a variety of treatment options for patients with snoring and sleep apnea disorders. Trained in dental sleep medicine and sedation, Dr. Jamie Chan offers an alternative to CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) for patients with sleep apnea. For more information about the dental appliances the clinic offers, including custom sleep apnea appliances, please visit www.woburndentistryma.com/oral-appliance-therapy.

According to medical research, about 50% of Americans between 40-60 years of age experience sleep disorders. Snoring can be a sign of a serious, potentially life-threatening medical condition called "sleep apnea." Not only does sleep apnea pose a significant health risk, but also remains largely undiagnosed and can lead to irregular heartbeat, high blood pressure, sleepiness during the day, diabetes, headaches, muscle pain, and even stroke.

Snoring occurs when the soft tissues lining the nasal airway close in on each other, causing a partial obstruction or blockage followed by vibrations. While CPAP is the most effective treatment for severe sleep apnea, oral appliance therapy is a simpler and easier FDA-approved solution for patients who cannot tolerate it. The dental team at Woburn Dentistry are trained in fitting and maintaining a wide variety of oral devices that retain the tongue below the airway, and provide positive airway space to limit sleep apnea episodes and sleepiness.

About Woburn Dentistry

Woburn Dentistry offers multi-specialty dental care, including endodontics, orthodontics, Invisalign, TMJ treatment, periodontics, and appliances for patients with sleep apnea. Located in Woburn MA, takes the fear our of dental treatment. Woburn Dentistry is a multi-specialty dental clinic that provides general, pediatric, implant, sedation & cosmetic dentistry. The dental practice also offers Invisalign, endodontics, orthodontics, periodontics, TMJ treatment & sleep apnea. https://www.woburndentistryma.com/

