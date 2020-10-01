WOC - Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy Announces First Annual Symposium
NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- YFJ Consulting, LLC's WOC - Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy™ along with its sister group Allies in Action™ announces the WOC First Annual Symposium on November 17, 2020 - a day-long time of engagement, learning, self-care and community with presenters from Cause Effective, Philanos, Lilly School at IU and more. This amazing day of discovery, learning, connecting and unwinding will include 16 sessions of non-profit fundraising and philanthropic giving by more than 25 experts in the field. The Symposium is a completely virtual event. Early registration is open now, and will close on October 6.
The Symposium features two tracks: Fundraising and Philanthropy, offering something for everyone. Sessions include:
Fundraising
- Addressing the Racial Leadership Gap in Fundraising
- Storytelling/Making the Case
- Engagement and Metrics for Donors of Color
Philanthropy
- The Power of Collective Giving
- Philanthropy for All
- The Road Ahead for Philanthropy: Projections & Perspectives
Our luminary headliners experts and peers for the day include:
Galina Angarova, Cultural Survival
Pi-Isis S. Ankhra, P.S. 314
Chantal Bonitto, Planned Parenthood Federation of America
Elizabeth Brando, Charis Strategic Partners
Birgit Smith Burton, AADO
Christal Cherry, F3 - Fabulous Fundraisers of Color
HuiWon Choi, Ampersand Fundraising
Daisee Francour, Cultural Survival
Dr. Tyrone McKinley Freeman, Indiana University
Alicia Holmes, Journey to Wealth
Amanda Johnson, Wells Fargo
Michon Lartigue, Learning This Life, LLC
Hali Lee, Asian Women Giving Circle
Paula Liang, Philanos
Liz Ngonzi, The International Social Impact Institute
Cynthia Reddrick, Cause Effective
Sonya Shields, Cause Effective
Gwendolyn J. Wesley, Spirit of St. Louis Women's Fund
Erika Yanez, Planned Parenthood Federation of America
During lunch, WOC offers a combination of personal and professional development to nourish your body and your mind. Drop-in sessions on major gift fundraising, virtual event planning and starting your own business will be offered alongside discussions on personal finance and wellness. Symposium attendees can learn more about professional opportunities in a career fair or browse through a virtual market of vendors. Throughout the day the Symposium will feature live beauty, culinary and musical demonstrations. The day will end with a happy hour for emerging professionals and every attendee will receive a special gift
WOC sincerely thanks the following sponsors for their generous support of the 2020 Symposium:
Howe-Lewis International
Heller Fundraising Group
Best Face Forward Makeup Studio
AADO
About WOC:
WOC (pronounced "woke"), endeavors to be the "hub" and "heart" for women of color in the fundraising and philanthropic communities around the world. Individuals receive a variety of membership benefits including professional development programs; exclusive partner discounts; membership events; and much more.
About Founder Yolanda F. Johnson:
With more than two decades of experience in the non-profit sector, Yolanda has successfully led fundraising operations for a wide range of non-profit organizations, launching creative event sponsorship and marketing initiatives that produced new streams of both contributed and earned income. Her fundraising expertise includes securing foundation, corporate, and government funding and cultivating a diverse major gifts portfolio. The three pillars of her work with YFJ Consulting, LLC are fundraising strategy, philanthropic counsel and special events.
In addition, Yolanda is the President of Women in Development (WID), NY, the NYC area's premier professional organization for women in fundraising and philanthropy. Yolanda has also had an outstanding career as a performing artist, as a composer, as a producer, as an educator, and she has used her background as a performer to become a sought-after fundraising expert.
CONTACT: Christine Kite Kelly: [email protected], 203.505.8816
