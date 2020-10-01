WOC - Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy Announces First Annual Symposium

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- YFJ Consulting, LLC's WOC - Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy™ along with its sister group Allies in Action™ announces the WOC First Annual Symposium on November 17, 2020 - a day-long time of engagement, learning, self-care and community with presenters from Cause Effective, Philanos, Lilly School at IU and more. This amazing day of discovery, learning, connecting and unwinding will include 16 sessions of non-profit fundraising and philanthropic giving by more than 25 experts in the field. The Symposium is a completely virtual event. Early registration is open now, and will close on October 6.

The Symposium features two tracks: Fundraising and Philanthropy, offering something for everyone. Sessions include:

Fundraising

Addressing the Racial Leadership Gap in Fundraising

Storytelling/Making the Case

Engagement and Metrics for Donors of Color

Philanthropy

The Power of Collective Giving

Philanthropy for All

The Road Ahead for Philanthropy: Projections & Perspectives

Our luminary headliners experts and peers for the day include:

Galina Angarova, Cultural Survival

Pi-Isis S. Ankhra, P.S. 314

Chantal Bonitto, Planned Parenthood Federation of America

Elizabeth Brando, Charis Strategic Partners

Birgit Smith Burton, AADO

Christal Cherry, F3 - Fabulous Fundraisers of Color

HuiWon Choi, Ampersand Fundraising

Daisee Francour, Cultural Survival

Dr. Tyrone McKinley Freeman, Indiana University

Alicia Holmes, Journey to Wealth

Amanda Johnson, Wells Fargo

Michon Lartigue, Learning This Life, LLC

Hali Lee, Asian Women Giving Circle

Paula Liang, Philanos

Liz Ngonzi, The International Social Impact Institute

Cynthia Reddrick, Cause Effective

Sonya Shields, Cause Effective

Gwendolyn J. Wesley, Spirit of St. Louis Women's Fund

Erika Yanez, Planned Parenthood Federation of America

During lunch, WOC offers a combination of personal and professional development to nourish your body and your mind. Drop-in sessions on major gift fundraising, virtual event planning and starting your own business will be offered alongside discussions on personal finance and wellness. Symposium attendees can learn more about professional opportunities in a career fair or browse through a virtual market of vendors. Throughout the day the Symposium will feature live beauty, culinary and musical demonstrations. The day will end with a happy hour for emerging professionals and every attendee will receive a special gift

WOC sincerely thanks the following sponsors for their generous support of the 2020 Symposium:

Howe-Lewis International

Heller Fundraising Group

Best Face Forward Makeup Studio

AADO

About WOC:

WOC (pronounced "woke"), endeavors to be the "hub" and "heart" for women of color in the fundraising and philanthropic communities around the world. Individuals receive a variety of membership benefits including professional development programs; exclusive partner discounts; membership events; and much more.

About Founder Yolanda F. Johnson:

With more than two decades of experience in the non-profit sector, Yolanda has successfully led fundraising operations for a wide range of non-profit organizations, launching creative event sponsorship and marketing initiatives that produced new streams of both contributed and earned income. Her fundraising expertise includes securing foundation, corporate, and government funding and cultivating a diverse major gifts portfolio. The three pillars of her work with YFJ Consulting, LLC are fundraising strategy, philanthropic counsel and special events.

In addition, Yolanda is the President of Women in Development (WID), NY, the NYC area's premier professional organization for women in fundraising and philanthropy. Yolanda has also had an outstanding career as a performing artist, as a composer, as a producer, as an educator, and she has used her background as a performer to become a sought-after fundraising expert.

