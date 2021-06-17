WOC ®- Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy Celebrates First Year Anniversary on June 30, 2021

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WOC ®- Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy celebrates the anniversary of its first year in operation, as well as announcing the winners of the inaugural WOC Awards for Excellence virtually on June 30, 2021 at 5:00 PM. The WOC Award for Excellence will be presented to Teresa Younger, President and CEO of the Ms. Foundation for Women.



WOC Founder Yolanda F. Johnson reflected, "In one of our country's most challenging years ever, a beacon of hope for sisterhood among women of color and allies has blossomed with WOC. I am so proud to support each of our members, as well as congratulate our WOC Award winners."



As WOC celebrates a year of successful events, initiatives, and community building designed for women of color in the philanthropic space, WOC also looks forward to celebrating its members, and women of color fundraisers and philanthropists who are truly making waves in the national and global community. In less than one year of existence, WOC has more than 1,000 members globally.

As well as the WOC Award for Excellence, presented to Teresa Younger, the WOC Shine Award for Exceptional Fundraisers will be presented to Danyelle Means (Oglala Lakota), Independent Fundraising Professional based in Santa Fe, New Mexico; and the WOC Spotlight Award for Young Professionals will be presented to Maddy Abulencia, Director of Development, OHSU Foundation.



Teresa C. Younger, President and CEO of the Ms. Foundation, remarked, "I am so honored to receive the inaugural WOC Award for Excellence and congratulate WOC on its first year of outstanding service. WOC is an important space that helps women of color thrive and be in community within philanthropy and I accept this award with deep appreciation."



WOC programs that all began this past year include:

WOC Membership

Allies in Action

Check-In Chicas

Illuminations- 2020 Impact Report

Mentor Match

Radiant Leadership Institute

Views from the C-Suite

WOC Connections

WOC Job Board

WOC Panels and Workshops

WOC Resource Library

WOC Self-Assessment

WOC Shop

WOC Symposium

WOC's the Word

Wonderful Women of WOC



The WOC First Anniversary Celebration is open to the public and is a virtual event. To register, please visit: https://www.woc-fp.com/events/woc-first-anniversary

About WOC:

WOC (pronounced "woke"), endeavors to be the "hub" and "heart" for women of color in the fundraising and philanthropic communities around the world. Individuals receive a variety of membership benefits including professional development programs; exclusive partner discounts; membership events; etc. https://www.woc-fp.com

About Founder Yolanda F. Johnson:

With a wealth of experience in the philanthropic sector, Yolanda F. Johnson has successfully led fundraising operations for a wide range of non-profit organizations. Her expertise includes securing foundation, corporate, and government funding and cultivating a diverse major gifts portfolio, through YFJ Consulting, LLC.

Yolanda is the current President of Women In Development (WID), NY. Yolanda has also had an outstanding career as a performing artist, as a composer, as a producer, as an educator, and she has used her background as a performer to become a sought-after fundraising expert.

