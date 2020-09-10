WOC- Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy Announces Fall Calendar of Vibrant and Diverse Events, Gatherings and Symposium

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- YFJ Consulting, LLC 's WOC- Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy™ along with its sister group Allies in Action™ announce their fall calendar of events, gatherings and their first annual Symposium, scheduled for November 17, 2020. All events will be virtual and many are free with a WOC or Allies membership. Membership is still available on the WOC website and is comprised of nearly 700 strong. Founder Yolanda F. Johnson comments, "After the incredibly successful spring launch of WOC, I am very excited to unveil a full fall calendar of events for everyone who is interested in exploring the full picture of diversity and equity, as well as current topics, in fundraising and philanthropy for women."

YFJ Consulting, LLC- WOC

Events include:

September 16- Views from the C-Suite with Emmy® Award-winning producer Marquita Pool-Eckert

September 21-25- WOC Connections Week- covering topics from donors of color, to year-end fundraising with hosts that are leading experts in the field.

September 23- Philanthropy 360- Looking Back and Looking Ahead at Philanthropy in the COVID-19 Age- Hosted by CCS Fundraising

September 29- WOC's The Word Live Virtual Webcast, Celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month

September 30- Keeping Your Event Special- panel

October 13- Resume Refresh- Workshop and Individual Resume Reviews

October 21- A Fine Balance: Managing Donor Expectations in the Covid-19 Era- panel

October 28- Views from the C-Suite with Ronald McDonald House NY President/CEO Ruth C. Browne

November 9- WOC Book Discussion- Madame C.J. Walker's Gospel of Giving with author, Dr. Tyrone McKinley Freeman

November 17- WOC First Annual Symposium- a day-long time of engagement, learning, self-care and community with presenters from Cause Effective, Philanos, Wells Fargo and more.

About WOC:

WOC (pronounced "woke"), endeavors to be the "hub" and "heart" for women of color in the fundraising and philanthropic communities around the world. Individuals receive a variety of membership benefits including professional development programs; exclusive partner discounts; membership events; and much more.

About Founder Yolanda F. Johnson:

With more than two decades of experience in the non-profit sector, Yolanda has successfully led fundraising operations for a wide range of non-profit organizations, launching creative event sponsorship and marketing initiatives that produced new streams of both contributed and earned income. Her fundraising expertise includes securing foundation, corporate, and government funding and cultivating a diverse major gifts portfolio. The three pillars of her work with YFJ Consulting, LLC are fundraising strategy, philanthropic counsel and special events.

In addition, Yolanda is the President of Women In Development (WID), NY, the NYC area's premier professional organization for women in fundraising and philanthropy. Yolanda has also had an outstanding career as a performing artist, as a composer, as a producer, as an educator, and she has used her background as a performer to become a sought-after fundraising expert.

CONTACT: Christine Kite Kelly: [email protected], 203.505.8816

SOURCE YFJ Consulting, LLC