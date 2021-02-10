WOC®- Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy Announces Radiant Leadership Institute Launch
NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YFJ Consulting, LLC 's WOC®- Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy announces the launch of The Radiant Leadership Institute. Applications for the Institute closed at the end of 2020 and the program will run virtually from February through May, 2021. The planning committee for the Institute includes WOC® Founder Yolanda F. Johnson, Mary M. Luke, Jeannie Sager, Christal M. Cherry, Winsome Foderingham, Angela Seaworth, Ph. D.
The Radiant Leadership Institute is a community-building, personal growth and leadership development initiative of Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy (WOC®). It is designed to inspire and equip courageous influencers to shape and lead 21st-century organizations. The tools, theories, and strategies of Radiant have an overarching equity plan with a gender justice lens.
The Radiant Leadership Institute Goals include:
- Gain tools, strategies, and ideas for personal growth and self-investments.
- Learn principles and practices for courageous communication.
- Gain leadership development perspectives, lessons, knowledge, and skills.
- Add one's gifts and talents to meaningful and measurable community building.
- Harness sector knowledge and best practices for application with impact.
The twenty-six women who were chosen from all over the United States are:
Christen Blackledge
Megan Cerezo
Yolantrice Collins
Lizeth Flores
Lisa Garces
Anjelica Garcia
Chandra Harris-McCray
Princess Hyatt
Hera Javaid
Lo Johnson
Joie Johnson-Walker
Doria Josma
Bely Luu
Samira Malik
Danyelle Means
Courtland J. Powers-Gunnells
Meng Qi
Allyson Reaves
Celeste Rivera
Rosann Santos
Arti Sharma
Tricia Snyder
Sheona Som
Arshia Sultan
LaShauna Walker
Xin Xin
About WOC®:
WOC® (pronounced "woke"), endeavors to be the "hub" and "heart" for women of color in the fundraising and philanthropic communities around the world. Individuals receive a variety of membership benefits including professional development programs; exclusive partner discounts; membership events; and much more.
About Founder Yolanda F. Johnson:
With more than two decades of experience in the non-profit sector, Yolanda F. Johnson has successfully led fundraising operations for a wide range of non-profit organizations. In addition to leading YFJ Consulting, LLC, Yolanda is the President of Women In Development (WID), NY, the NYC area's premier professional organization for women in fundraising and philanthropy. Yolanda has also had an outstanding career as a performing artist, as a composer, producer, educator, and has used her background as a performer to become a sought-after fundraising expert.
