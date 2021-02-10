WOC®- Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy Announces Radiant Leadership Institute Launch

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YFJ Consulting, LLC 's WOC®- Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy announces the launch of The Radiant Leadership Institute. Applications for the Institute closed at the end of 2020 and the program will run virtually from February through May, 2021. The planning committee for the Institute includes WOC® Founder Yolanda F. Johnson, Mary M. Luke, Jeannie Sager, Christal M. Cherry, Winsome Foderingham, Angela Seaworth, Ph. D.

The Radiant Leadership Institute is a community-building, personal growth and leadership development initiative of Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy (WOC®). It is designed to inspire and equip courageous influencers to shape and lead 21st-century organizations. The tools, theories, and strategies of Radiant have an overarching equity plan with a gender justice lens.

The Radiant Leadership Institute Goals include:

Gain tools, strategies, and ideas for personal growth and self-investments.

Learn principles and practices for courageous communication.

Gain leadership development perspectives, lessons, knowledge, and skills.

Add one's gifts and talents to meaningful and measurable community building.

Harness sector knowledge and best practices for application with impact.

The twenty-six women who were chosen from all over the United States are:

Christen Blackledge

Megan Cerezo

Yolantrice Collins

Lizeth Flores

Lisa Garces

Anjelica Garcia

Chandra Harris-McCray

Princess Hyatt

Hera Javaid

Lo Johnson

Joie Johnson-Walker

Doria Josma

Bely Luu

Samira Malik

Danyelle Means

Courtland J. Powers-Gunnells

Meng Qi

Allyson Reaves

Celeste Rivera

Rosann Santos

Arti Sharma

Tricia Snyder

Sheona Som

Arshia Sultan

LaShauna Walker

Xin Xin

About WOC®:

WOC® (pronounced "woke"), endeavors to be the "hub" and "heart" for women of color in the fundraising and philanthropic communities around the world. Individuals receive a variety of membership benefits including professional development programs; exclusive partner discounts; membership events; and much more.

About Founder Yolanda F. Johnson:

With more than two decades of experience in the non-profit sector, Yolanda F. Johnson has successfully led fundraising operations for a wide range of non-profit organizations. In addition to leading YFJ Consulting, LLC, Yolanda is the President of Women In Development (WID), NY, the NYC area's premier professional organization for women in fundraising and philanthropy. Yolanda has also had an outstanding career as a performing artist, as a composer, producer, educator, and has used her background as a performer to become a sought-after fundraising expert.

