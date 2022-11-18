WOC- Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy Celebrates Successful Annual Symposium

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WOC- Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy along with Allies in Action Membership Network celebrates the success of the WOC Third Annual Symposium on November 16, 2022- a hybrid, day-long time of engagement, learning, self-care and community with presenters from Asia Society, Lilly School at IU, Lindauer and more. This amazing day of discovery, culture, connecting and wellness included over a dozen virtual sessions of non-profit fundraising and philanthropic giving by more than 40 experts in the field. The Symposium closed with a live, in-person Keynote Conversation with Anucha Browne, Chief Impact Officer of Tides and WOC Founder, Yolanda F. Johnson.

"From start to finish, it was an impactful day, and I cannot tell you how many women of color told me how thankful they were for WOC and the community it provides. Let's hope we can all learn and grow from each other and from sharing what we've experienced," remarked WOC Founder Yolanda F. Johnson.

The Symposium featured three tracks: Fundraising, Philanthropy, and new this year- an IED "Inclusion, Equity and Diversity" track, offering something for all of the WOC members and guests.

Our luminary headliners experts and peers for the day included:

Chantal Bonitto, Care USA

Birgit Smith Burton, AADO

Christal M. Cherry, The Board Pro

Kia Croom, Black Fundraisers' Podcast

Martha Lauria, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc

Sara Lomelin, Philanthropy Together

Cynthia Reddrick, Cause Effective

Crystal Tompkins, BNY Mellon Wealth Management

Wendy Wilsker, Boyden Boston

WOC sincerely thanks the following sponsors for their generous support of the 2022 Symposium:

Presenting Sponsor:

The New York Women's Foundation

Additional generous support from:

AADO

Alford Group

Aspen Leadership Group

Boyden

Campbell & Company

Cause Effective

CCS Fundraising

Envision Consulting

Heller Fundraising Group

Lindauer

Melissa S. Brown & Associates, LLC

About WOC:

WOC (pronounced "woke"), endeavors to be the "hub" and "heart" for women of color in the fundraising and philanthropic communities around the world. Individuals receive a variety of membership benefits including professional development programs; exclusive partner discounts; membership events; and much more. www.woc-fp.com

About Founder Yolanda F. Johnson :

Yolanda F. Johnson is a thought leader in Fundraising, Philanthropy and Inclusion, Equity and Diversity. She has successfully led fundraising operations for a wide range of non-profit organizations, launching creative event sponsorship and marketing initiatives that produced new streams of both contributed and earned income. Her fundraising expertise includes securing foundation, corporate, and government funding and cultivating a diverse major gifts portfolio. The four pillars of her work with YFJ Consulting, LLC are Fundraising; Philanthropy; Inclusion, Equity and Diversity; and Training and Workshops.

Yolanda has also had an outstanding career as a performing artist, as a composer, as a producer, as an educator, and she has used her background as a performer to become a sought-after Fundraising, Philanthropy and Inclusion, Equity and Diversity expert.

