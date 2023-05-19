Wodify Brings Cutting-Edge Technology to Jiu-Jitsu Business Owners

Wodify

Wodify

19 May, 2023, 12:06 ET

— New Early Adopter Program provides access to tools for improved student engagement and retention

PHILADELPHIA, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wodify, a technology platform for fitness businesses, introduces the Early Adopter Program for jiu-jitsu. This unique program offers jiu-jitsu studio owners the opportunity to be among the first to revolutionize the industry with cutting-edge technology that enhances the student experience, with integrated video content.

Jiu-jitsu businesses face unique challenges in retaining clients and increasing revenue. To address this, Wodify launched the only all-in-one Customer Retention Platform (CRP), a tool specifically designed for jiu-jitsu studios. Studies from Wodify indicate that 45% of new gym clients cancel their memberships within the first 90 days. With Wodify's technology-enabled student experience however, jiu-jitsu owner's can improve retention rates and provide their clients with a more engaging experience.

Wodify has a proven track record of transforming fitness businesses with innovative technology. After introducing digital performance tracking in CrossFit gyms in 2012, the tool is now an expected part of the member experience for thousands of fitness gyms worldwide.

The company is now bringing the same expertise to jiu-jitsu. Wodify's Digital Student Experience promotes better learning outcomes by allowing students to prepare for class ahead of time, feel more confident during class, and encouraging continued learning after class. Early feedback from students, instructors, and owners has been overwhelmingly positive, with The jiu-jitsu Company in Philadelphia experiencing a 90% retention rate and reaching an all-time high in student numbers after implementing the experience.

Wodify is seeking jiu-jitsu studio owners who are ready to invest in the future of their business, embrace technology, and provide ongoing feedback to help shape the jiu-jitsu experience of tomorrow. The Early Adopter Program offers the opportunity to be among the first to benefit from Wodify's transformative platform. The program includes a call with the Wodify team to evaluate the business, setting up the right hardware to run seamless classes, and launching the new experience to students.

For more information about the Early Adopter Program for jiu-jitsu and the Customer Retention Platform, visit Wodify's website and book a call with the team.

About Wodify

Founded by Ameet Shah, Wodify has helped fitness business owners save time and money while more efficiently organizing and growing their business. Wodify began with groundbreaking workout performance tracking technology and has grown into a customizable management platform for all fitness businesses. Stay up to date with Wodify by subscribing to their blog, follow on social media @wodify, or visit wodify.com.

