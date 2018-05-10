Mr. Lipsky, has previously produced a number of movies for Eddie Murphy Productions that have grossed approximately $1.5 Billion at just the box office alone. Those films include "Coming to America," "The Nutty Professor," "Another 48 Hours," "Boomerang," & "Harlem Nights" to name a few. He also formerly managed the careers of Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall and Chris Rock, among others.

Said agreement will provide funding in the amount of $35 Million for the development, financing, production and distribution of a slate of films to be produced under their WOF Entertainment, Inc. banner.

The Company will be producing the large majority of its films in Puerto Rico. One of its first films will be the music driven "Up the Tempo," to be directed by Christian Suau. Another is the romantic comedy "The Pre-Nup," written by and to be directed by Jonathan Lynn ("My Cousin Vinny," "The Whole Nine Yards," etc.)

Currently the company is in post-production on a made-for-TV comedy special "Functionally Dysfunctional," starring funny man Johnny Watson.

The WOF production team will include movie veterans Frances Lausell and Ben Loggins along with Ricardo Delgado, Lory Molino, Olga Tymshan and Jaimie Austin.

Contact: RJ Konner, Senior Vice President

Tel: 888.208.4565 ext. 203

email: rj@rjkonner.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wof-entertainment-inc-president-mark-lipsky-reports-substantial-film-funding-for-development-financing-production-and-distribution-300646292.html

SOURCE WOF Entertainment, Inc.